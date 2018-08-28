Search

Crash closes road in coastal town

PUBLISHED: 20:34 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 20:34 01 January 2019

Nelson Road North in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Google

Nelson Road North in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Google

Google

A road has been closed in a coastal Norfolk town after a crash.

Police closed Nelson Road North in Great Yarmouth at around 6.45pm after the collision.

Norfolk police tweeted to ask motorists to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Fire crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were also on the scene where they provided scene safety, casualty care and assisted the ambulance and police.

• More to follow

