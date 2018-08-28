A47 lane reopened after two vehicle crash

A crash has closed one lane of the A47 near Blofield Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

The A47 has been cleared after a two vehicle car crash.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at Blofield between the junctions of the A1270 and A1064 at 6:16pm on Tuesday evening.

The incident involved two vehicles heading eastbound.

Four fire engines from Carrow, Earlham, Sprowston and Wroxham assisted police and the ambulance service at the collision.

Norfolk fire assisted with the release of a trapped person and with casualty care.

The road was reopened at around 10pm.