Published: 4:27 PM July 10, 2021

The residents of Cavell Court, in Cringleford, were visited by youngsters from Crackerjacks Pre-school - Credit: CARE UK

It became a long-distanced friendship that blossomed during the pandemic.

And now the residents of a Norwich care home have been reunited with a group of schoolchildren who befriended them during lockdown.

The residents of Cavell Court, in Cringleford, were thrilled to see the smiling faces of the youngsters from Crackerjacks Pre-school when they popped by to wave at their older friends through the window.

Since the beginning of last year’s coronavirus restrictions, the children have sent cards, drawings, and letters to the residents. They were excited to finally be able to go and see their friends in person.

Those at Care UK’s home on Dragonfly Lane were delighted when the local youngsters arrived for the special surprise visit.

Resident Pearl, said: “It was so lovely to see the children so happy and interested in visiting and waving to residents at Cavell Court.

“Seeing them really did put a smile on all of our faces.”

Karen Curle, home manager at the care home, added: “Residents love spending time with the youngsters at Crackerjacks Pre-school, and it was wonderful to see everyone’s faces light up when they realised who had come to visit.

“Being so close by, the children were regular visitors to Cavell Court prior to the pandemic, and we know that everyone has really missed seeing each other over the past year.

“Intergenerational friendships can be incredibly beneficial to both older and younger people, as it offers both generations a chance to learn from one another, as well as providing older people with a sense of purpose.

“We are looking forward to being able to reunite with Crackerjacks Pre-school as soon as we are safely able to, and get back to painting, singing, and playing together once more.”

Crackerjacks Pre-school was established in 1972 in St Peter’s Church Hall. In September 2013, it moved into new premises at Cringleford Primary School.

Cavell Court is a modern care home that provides full-time residential, nursing, and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.