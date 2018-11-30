Poll

Forget pigs in blankets, you need to try ‘cows in quilts’ this Christmas

Hungry Horse pubs offer 'cows in quilts' as an alternative to pigs in blankets. Photo: Hungry Horse Hungry Horse

Several pubs across Norfolk and Suffolk have introduced a culinary rival to festive favourite pigs in blankets.

The Hungry Horse chain has launched a very meaty accompaniment to a traditional Christmas dinner – beef burgers wrapped in bacon.

The pubs, which are famed for their generous portions, introduced the seasonal sliders to make their Christmas menu stand out from the crowd with a new twist on a festive favourite.

Mark Reardon, general manager at The Chase, a Hungry Horse pub in Thetford, said: “Christmas is always a magical time of year, but here in Thetford we wanted to take this year’s celebrations to a whole new level by turning a Christmas dinner staple on its head.

“Pigs in blankets have long been the star of many a Christmas dinner plate, and we thought it was time we gave the spotlight to a new seasonal side dish, by creating something which pays homage to a true pub classic – the beef burger.

“In Christmas 2017, we added a seasonal sparkle to our guests’ festive plates with the UK’s first glitter gravy, and we’d love this year’s food innovation to become a Christmas classic of the future!”

Cows in Quilts are available at 286 Hungry Horse pubs nationwide, including those in Norwich, Fakenham, Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds. You can find your nearest one here.