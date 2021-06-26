News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Norfolk car auction house temporarily shuts due to Covid-19

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 9:38 AM June 26, 2021   
The East Anglian Motor Auctions site in Wymondham 

The East Anglian Motor Auctions site in Wymondham - Credit: Google Maps

A car auction house has had to temporarily close down due to a "possible Covid-19 case". 

East Anglian Motor Auctions [EAMA], located on Copper Smith Way in Wymondham, announced the news on Friday, June 26. 

A statement on the company's website says: "Due to a possible positive Covid-19 case, we will be shutting the office after today’s sale.

"We will keep everyone updated via our website and Facebook pages.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused." 

You may also want to watch:

The independent, family-run auction house moved to Wymondham from its Aylsham Road premises in 2006, having been set up in 1946. 

The company has been contacted for further information.

Most Read

  1. 1 'An insult to the city': Couple ditch 'hellhole' hotel after 45 minutes
  2. 2 Hundreds give amazing send-off to well-loved supermarket worker
  3. 3 H&M Norwich store to reopen with new departments
  1. 4 Modern family store Bear is opening in Norwich
  2. 5 Investigation launched after lorry carrying chickens overturns on A11
  3. 6 Four-person 'altercation' sparks police response in city
  4. 7 Former Norwich boxing champion banned from contacting ex-partner
  5. 8 'We won't be defeated' - Pub's vow after 'bigots' tear down Pride flag
  6. 9 St Benedicts traffic ban on track to become permanent
  7. 10 Council-owned Norwich airport industrial estate to be sold off
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sir Elton John in concert at Holkham Hall.PHOTO: IAN BURTCOPY:Ian Clarke/Chris HillFOR:EDP New

Norfolk Live | Video

Elton John to kick off UK leg of farewell tour at Carrow Road

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Armed police were spotted in Bowers Avenue, Norwich, on Tuesday morning.

Norfolk Live

'Second time this year' - Armed police called to Norwich street

Daniel Moxon and Sarah Hussain

Logo Icon
Graffiti on the empty former Birdcage pub in Pottergate.

What next for The Birdcage in Norwich?

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Francesca Bolingbroke and her grandfather, district and town councillor for New Costessey, John Amis

'Someone will get hurt' - Frustration over pothole near Norwich surgery

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus