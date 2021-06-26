Norfolk car auction house temporarily shuts due to Covid-19
Published: 9:38 AM June 26, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A car auction house has had to temporarily close down due to a "possible Covid-19 case".
East Anglian Motor Auctions [EAMA], located on Copper Smith Way in Wymondham, announced the news on Friday, June 26.
A statement on the company's website says: "Due to a possible positive Covid-19 case, we will be shutting the office after today’s sale.
"We will keep everyone updated via our website and Facebook pages.
"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused."
You may also want to watch:
The independent, family-run auction house moved to Wymondham from its Aylsham Road premises in 2006, having been set up in 1946.
The company has been contacted for further information.
Most Read
- 1 'An insult to the city': Couple ditch 'hellhole' hotel after 45 minutes
- 2 Hundreds give amazing send-off to well-loved supermarket worker
- 3 H&M Norwich store to reopen with new departments
- 4 Modern family store Bear is opening in Norwich
- 5 Investigation launched after lorry carrying chickens overturns on A11
- 6 Four-person 'altercation' sparks police response in city
- 7 Former Norwich boxing champion banned from contacting ex-partner
- 8 'We won't be defeated' - Pub's vow after 'bigots' tear down Pride flag
- 9 St Benedicts traffic ban on track to become permanent
- 10 Council-owned Norwich airport industrial estate to be sold off
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus