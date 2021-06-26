Norfolk car auction house temporarily shuts due to Covid-19

Published: 9:38 AM June 26, 2021

A car auction house has had to temporarily close down due to a "possible Covid-19 case".

East Anglian Motor Auctions [EAMA], located on Copper Smith Way in Wymondham, announced the news on Friday, June 26.

A statement on the company's website says: "Due to a possible positive Covid-19 case, we will be shutting the office after today’s sale.

"We will keep everyone updated via our website and Facebook pages.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused."

The independent, family-run auction house moved to Wymondham from its Aylsham Road premises in 2006, having been set up in 1946.

The company has been contacted for further information.