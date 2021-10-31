'We are both big kids' - couples creative Halloween antics

A Norwich couple have been celebrating Halloween in a different way. - Credit: Shane West

Being an adult who loves Halloween can be difficult, with trick or treating mostly off the cards.

It can often be the choice between a party or a scary movie.

However, one Norwich couple wanted more, and have ended up with “fantastically spooky” photographs from their spontaneous Halloween adventure.

Jade and Shane went to lots of abandoned places in the city to get the best shots. - Credit: Shane West

Jade Beales, 35 from Bowthorpe, and her partner Shane West, 34 from Catton, found themselves free from children for Halloween.

With the news, Jade sprang into action.

You may also want to watch:

The couple went to pick some pumpkins at Ha Ha Farm in Blofield, brought them home and began carving.

“It was my idea to go out and take the pictures.” Said Jade.

They carved the pumpkins from Ha Ha Farm ready for the shoot. - Credit: Shane West

Jade had already picked out some of the best locations to take the photos and Shane obliged.

“We are just both big kids.” said Jade.

She added “I am lucky to have Shane really, he goes along with all my crazy ideas, we just like to have fun.

They even visited a graveyard to get some extra spooky shots. - Credit: Shane West

“Sometimes our children look at as funny, but more often than not, they prefer to join in.”

Though this time, Jade said the kids did not seem too keen on putting a pumpkin on their heads.

“Luckily for them, it was our kid free weekend.” Said Jade.

Shane West, who would be the photographer for the evening, got his things together.

The couple said that they are always coming up with weird things to do. - Credit: Shane West

The pair ventured off to the old asylum in Thorpe St Andrew, then they continued on to the old pumping station in Trowse and finished up with a trip to Whittlingham Lane.

Some of the photos were taking in Starbucks where the staff even invited the spooky couple behind the counter to get some shots.

This is the couples favourite image, and the staff went above and beyond to help them get some shots. - Credit: Shane West

“We of course got some funny looks.” said Jade “but mostly people were amazed by what we were doing.

“And we are so happy with the shots we got.”

Shane West and Jade Beales think that they compliment each other because they are both big kids. - Credit: Shane West

Shane said “it was a really cool experience, I love taking photographs and just generally being an idiot, so it was something different and fun to do for sure.”

Did you do anything usual to celebrate Halloween?