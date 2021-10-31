News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

'We are both big kids' - couples creative Halloween antics

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 11:21 AM October 31, 2021
A Norwich couple have been celebrating Halloween in a different way. 

A Norwich couple have been celebrating Halloween in a different way. - Credit: Shane West

Being an adult who loves Halloween can be difficult, with trick or treating mostly off the cards.  

It can often be the choice between a party or a scary movie.  

However, one Norwich couple wanted more, and have ended up with “fantastically spooky” photographs from their spontaneous Halloween adventure.  

Jade and Shane went to lots of abandoned places in the city to get the best shots. 

Jade and Shane went to lots of abandoned places in the city to get the best shots. - Credit: Shane West

Jade Beales, 35 from Bowthorpe, and her partner Shane West, 34 from Catton, found themselves free from children for Halloween.  

With the news, Jade sprang into action.  

You may also want to watch:

The couple went to pick some pumpkins at Ha Ha Farm in Blofield, brought them home and began carving.  

“It was my idea to go out and take the pictures.” Said Jade.  

They carved the pumpkins from Ha Ha Farm ready for the shoot. 

They carved the pumpkins from Ha Ha Farm ready for the shoot. - Credit: Shane West

Most Read

  1. 1 Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a national guide
  2. 2 Person dies after 'medical episode' near Norwich park
  3. 3 Family horrified as dementia sufferer 'dragged from home' without warning
  1. 4 Drunk driver who rolled car on city street given suspended jail term
  2. 5 Emmerdale and Corrie actress in Norwich seeing dinosaurs and enjoying meal
  3. 6 Man remains in serious condition and two others bailed after Norwich stabbings
  4. 7 Under-pressure surgery submits plans for extension
  5. 8 Man arrested on suspicion of murdering missing Norfolk woman
  6. 9 Owner of market stall who considered closing it relaunches with new menu
  7. 10 Extinction Rebellion Norwich starts weekend of action

Jade had already picked out some of the best locations to take the photos and Shane obliged. 

“We are just both big kids.” said Jade.  

She added “I am lucky to have Shane really, he goes along with all my crazy ideas, we just like to have fun. 

They even visited a graveyard to get some extra spooky shots. 

They even visited a graveyard to get some extra spooky shots. - Credit: Shane West

“Sometimes our children look at as funny, but more often than not, they prefer to join in.” 

Though this time, Jade said the kids did not seem too keen on putting a pumpkin on their heads.  

“Luckily for them, it was our kid free weekend.” Said Jade.  

Shane West, who would be the photographer for the evening, got his things together.

The couple said that they are always coming up with weird things to do.

The couple said that they are always coming up with weird things to do. - Credit: Shane West

  

The pair ventured off to the old asylum in Thorpe St Andrew, then they continued on to the old pumping station in Trowse and finished up with a trip to Whittlingham Lane.  

Some of the photos were taking in Starbucks where the staff even invited the spooky couple behind the counter to get some shots.  

This is the couples favourite image, and the staff went above and beyond to help them get some shots. 

This is the couples favourite image, and the staff went above and beyond to help them get some shots. - Credit: Shane West

“We of course got some funny looks.” said Jade “but mostly people were amazed by what we were doing. 

“And we are so happy with the shots we got.” 

Shane West and Jade Beales think that they compliment each other because they are both big kids. 

Shane West and Jade Beales think that they compliment each other because they are both big kids. - Credit: Shane West

Shane said “it was a really cool experience, I love taking photographs and just generally being an idiot, so it was something different and fun to do for sure.” 

Did you do anything usual to celebrate Halloween?

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Three people were stabbed on Hemming Way in Norwich last night.

Norwich Live

Eight men arrested after multiple stabbing in Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Knife crime

Knife Crime

Revealed: Crime hotspots in Norwich with most weapon offences

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Multiple police units swooped on an address at Hemming Way earlier today.

Norwich Live

Two men in critical condition as multiple people stabbed

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Pretty brick terrace with blue door for sale on Alexandra Road in Norwich

Golden Triangle terrace for sale for £450,000 after a 'wow factor' makeover

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon