'We are both big kids' - couples creative Halloween antics
- Credit: Shane West
Being an adult who loves Halloween can be difficult, with trick or treating mostly off the cards.
It can often be the choice between a party or a scary movie.
However, one Norwich couple wanted more, and have ended up with “fantastically spooky” photographs from their spontaneous Halloween adventure.
Jade Beales, 35 from Bowthorpe, and her partner Shane West, 34 from Catton, found themselves free from children for Halloween.
With the news, Jade sprang into action.
The couple went to pick some pumpkins at Ha Ha Farm in Blofield, brought them home and began carving.
“It was my idea to go out and take the pictures.” Said Jade.
Jade had already picked out some of the best locations to take the photos and Shane obliged.
“We are just both big kids.” said Jade.
She added “I am lucky to have Shane really, he goes along with all my crazy ideas, we just like to have fun.
“Sometimes our children look at as funny, but more often than not, they prefer to join in.”
Though this time, Jade said the kids did not seem too keen on putting a pumpkin on their heads.
“Luckily for them, it was our kid free weekend.” Said Jade.
Shane West, who would be the photographer for the evening, got his things together.
The pair ventured off to the old asylum in Thorpe St Andrew, then they continued on to the old pumping station in Trowse and finished up with a trip to Whittlingham Lane.
Some of the photos were taking in Starbucks where the staff even invited the spooky couple behind the counter to get some shots.
“We of course got some funny looks.” said Jade “but mostly people were amazed by what we were doing.
“And we are so happy with the shots we got.”
Shane said “it was a really cool experience, I love taking photographs and just generally being an idiot, so it was something different and fun to do for sure.”
