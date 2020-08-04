Search

The ‘least expected place’ - couple’s joy after man proposes over Asda tannoy

PUBLISHED: 08:20 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:47 04 August 2020

Itayi Mokonyora proposed to his girlfriend Astrolisa Zvovuno on a shopping trip to ASDA. Picture: Clarissa Place

Itayi Mokonyora proposed to his girlfriend Astrolisa Zvovuno on a shopping trip to ASDA. Picture: Clarissa Place

Archant

A Norwich nursing student will soon be swapping the supermarket aisles for a wedding one after accepting a marriage proposal during a trip to Asda.

Itayi Mokonyora proposed to his girlfriend Astrolisa Zvovuno on a shopping trip to ASDA. Picture: Clarissa PlaceItayi Mokonyora proposed to his girlfriend Astrolisa Zvovuno on a shopping trip to ASDA. Picture: Clarissa Place

Astrolisa Zvovuno was stunned when her boyfriend Itayi Mukonyora took over the tannoy at the Drayton High Road store on Monday evening and popped the question.

And why Asda? Mr Mukonyora said he wanted to propose to his girlfriend of three years in the least expected place.

Though shocked, Miss Zvovuno said yes. The couple, who live in Bowthorpe, were presented with flowers and a bottle of bubbly by staff to mark their engagement.

Miss Zvovuno, 24, said: “I am very overwhelmed and surprised. He did throw me off I wasn’t expecting it at all.”

Itayi Mokonyora proposed to his girlfriend Astrolisa Zvovuno on a shopping trip to ASDA. Picture: Clarissa PlaceItayi Mokonyora proposed to his girlfriend Astrolisa Zvovuno on a shopping trip to ASDA. Picture: Clarissa Place

The plan nearly unravelled when Miss Zvovuno almost spotted photos of the engagement ring he had sent to his mum on WhatsApp.

Mr Mukoyora, 26, said: “I wanted it to make this special and wanted to make it good. We’re close to Asda and I thought it was least expected place to do it.

“It was close, I was sending my pictures [of the ring] to my mum when I was getting it. I asked her to go onto my phone to say I was at work.”

You may also want to watch:

Fortunately the pictures of the ring had not loaded when Miss Zvovuno was sending the message so the proposal continued without a hitch.

The University of East Anglia (UEA) student and bride-to-be said: “I did think ‘what you are gossiping to your mum about’?

“I wasn’t aware of the ring, I love it, it’s just what I wanted.”

The couple met in Cyprus, where Mr Mukonyora was living and Miss Zvovuno was visiting on holiday, through a mutual friend.

They dated long distance for two years before he moved to Norwich where Miss Zvovuno studies.

Miss Zvovuno, a final year nursing student at UEA, has been based at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital during the pandemic and will graduate after one last placement.

Mr Mukonyora is set to start a masters in psychology.

Staff at the store were more than happy to help, in what is thought to be a first for the store.

Tina Hunton, from the team, said: “I have been here 25 years and I have never seen anything like this, it’s the first time.”

