'Looking back, it's cringey' - Asda marriage proposal, one year on

Published: 10:28 AM August 8, 2021

Astrolisa and Itayi Mukonyora, a year ago when Mr Mukonyora proposed at Drayton High Road Asda, the couple have since married. - Credit: Archant

A couple who got engaged after a tannoy proposal in a Norwich supermarket are about to mark their first year as newlyweds.

Itayi Mukonyora surprised Astrolisa Zvovuno with the proposal during a shopping trip at Asda on Drayton High Road on August 4 last year.

Now the couple, from Bowthorpe, are not only celebrating a year since their engagement but also nearly 12 months as man and wife.

Mr Mukonyora, 27, said: "Looking back, it is cringey. You do think 'what are you doing', but I loved it."

The couple held a traditional African wedding service which was initially planned for two weeks after the engagement but postponed to September 5 following the death of Mrs Mukonyora's grandfather.

Family and friends helped the couple with their "DIY wedding" at Mrs Mukonyora's family home in Kent.

Mr Mukonyora said: "I couldn't stop smiling. She looked so beautiful.

"It was like she was walking on water."

Mrs Mukonyora added: "I wore a traditional African material. The dress was white and gold, that was short in the front and long in the back."

The couple participated in many traditions associated with African weddings and combined it with modern technology to allow Mr Mukonyora's family, including his parents, to watch the service, as they could not travel from South Africa.

Mrs Mukonyora, now 25, completed her degree at the University of East Anglia (UEA) and is now working as a learning disabilities nurse.

The couple were introduced through a mutual friend when Mr Mukonyora lived in Cyprus, dating long distance for two years.

Mrs Mukonyora travelled over to the country to meet her future husband for the first time, before he moved to Norwich while she completed her studies.

The learning disabilities nurse said: "I hadn't even met Itayi in person. We had been in long distance for two years. It was easier for me to got Cyprus than for Itayi to come to the UK.

"I was nervous, I had met his family during those two years so I was a bit reassured I was not getting catfished going in. He came late to the airport."

The couple's honeymoon was in Derby.