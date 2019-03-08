Search

Advanced search

Couple's warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

PUBLISHED: 11:06 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 14 October 2019

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Archant

A couple have spoken of their frustration after being fined more than £300 for just three minutes of parking.

Parking sign at Sentinel House in Norwich. Picture: David HannantParking sign at Sentinel House in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

On two occasions earlier this year, 28-year-old Daniel King used the car park at Sentinel House on Surrey Street in Norwich to drop off his wife, Victoria, at work.

On both occasions, Mr King pulled into an empty space in the car park, opposite the Surrey Tavern, allowed his wife to leave the car then headed off to his own workplace at Broadland Business Park.

The two saw him spent a grand total of three minutes in the empty space, and he thought little else of it.

But the couple were shocked when they received two letters from National Parking Enforcement Ltd, which runs the car park, informing them they had been fined a combined £320 for using the car park.

Further letters then indicated the dispute could land the couple in court.

You may also want to watch:

Mr King said: "The first two days we did it, we thought nothing of it really, but then Victoria spotted a private parking sign so we decided we probably better not do it again.

"It was definitely a shock and £320 is definitely a substantial amount for three minutes in a car park."

Mrs King, also 28, said: "It's had a big impact on us, both in terms of being a payment we hadn't budgeted for and the stress it has caused.

"I know we haven't been whiter than white, we used the car park when we weren't supposed to, but it is just ridiculous we were charged so much.

"We just want to warn other people that this happened to us, so may happen to others."

The couple opted to pay the fine, rather than pursue an appeal, a decision Mrs King said they now regretted.

She added: "It really has put a lot of pressure on us, but we just did not want to stress of it potentially ending up in court."

Several attempts have been made to contact National Parking Enforcement Ltd, but none have been responded to.

Most Read

Norwich hotel named one of best places to stay in country

38 St Giles in Norwich has been named one of the best places to stay by The Sunday Times. Picture Archant.

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Police ‘jump like a gazelle’ to catch suspect in chase

Anyone who saw how two vehicles were being driven before a serious crash at Holkham have been urged to come forward. Picture: James Bass

First tenants moving into apartments overlooking Carrow Road with Norwich City-themed name

New Canary Quay tenants Andrew Parfitt collects his keys from Paula Strachan of Broadland Housing Association. Picture: Broadland Housing Group

One arrested after raid reveals cash and Class A drugs in Norwich home

Cash and Class A drugs were discovered at a home in Norwich, following a police raid. Photo: Police

Most Read

Norwich hotel named one of best places to stay in country

38 St Giles in Norwich has been named one of the best places to stay by The Sunday Times. Picture Archant.

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Police ‘jump like a gazelle’ to catch suspect in chase

Anyone who saw how two vehicles were being driven before a serious crash at Holkham have been urged to come forward. Picture: James Bass

First tenants moving into apartments overlooking Carrow Road with Norwich City-themed name

New Canary Quay tenants Andrew Parfitt collects his keys from Paula Strachan of Broadland Housing Association. Picture: Broadland Housing Group

One arrested after raid reveals cash and Class A drugs in Norwich home

Cash and Class A drugs were discovered at a home in Norwich, following a police raid. Photo: Police

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Norwich attempted murder jury resumes its deliberations in trial

Alleyway off Riverside Road where Paul Brine attempted to murder his wife. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

Pictured back in 2009 at the Lavender House, Brundall; owner and chef Richard Hughes, left, and chef Richard Knights. Pic: Archant

‘I make dreams come true’ - Meet Norfolk’s mermaid swimming instructor

Rosemary Hyam runs mermaid swimming classe at the UEA Sportspark Credit: Finsplash Mermaid School

Four men save woman from driveway sex attack in Norwich

Antanas Paukste. PIC: Norfolk Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists