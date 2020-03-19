Cable works on Marriott’s Way to pave way for better lighting

Anderson's Meadow, where the Marriott's Way path goes through, which Norfolk County Council have earmarked money to improve. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Cable ducting worth £340,000 will be installed along part of Marriott’s Way to pave the way for new low-energy street lighting.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said the cable ducting, would go in between Dragon Bridge and Mile Cross Road - adjacent Anderson’s Meadow - in a project starting on Monday, March 23.

The project should take six weeks, and the path will remain open during the work, but safety barriers will be put up around the work area.

The spokesman said the new, motion sensor LED street lighting would follow in due course, providing better security and visibility along the popular route, which runs from Norwich to Aylsham.

Further works to install cable ducting and street lighting on Marriott’s Way between Mile Cross Road and Sloughbottom Park will take place later in the year, when conditions allow.

The work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.