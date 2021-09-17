To cross or not to cross? Pledge to trim back danger hedge at blind corner
- Credit: Archant
Authorities have urgently requested the trimming back of a "death-trap hedge" turning a busy city junction into a dangerous blind corner.
The area around Grapes Hill roundabout in Norwich's city centre has been bombarded with roadworks since the end of August — and will continue to be until late November.
But the temporary loss of traffic lights at the crossing between Chapel Field North and Cleveland Road has unwittingly created a perilous situation for pedestrians.
They are being forced to edge out in front of the huge hedges lining Chapelfield Gardens to see when cars are approaching.
One man who lives on St Giles Street, but did not want to be named, said it was madness to remove the lights on a 30mph blind corner, and that he'd seen elderly people struggling to cross for fear of oncoming traffic.
The 28-year-old explained: "That corner has always been difficult to cross because there's no pedestrian crossing.
You may also want to watch:
"But at least before you could watch the lights and cross when they went red. Now you've got to edge out, and jump back when you see a car flying towards you. It's a death-trap.
"Luckily I'm young and healthy and can get across quickly. But I had to help an elderly woman cross the other day because she had no idea when to go.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich firm fined £1m over explosion which killed much-loved father
- 2 'Sneaky and selfish' changes to bus route slammed
- 3 Famous Norwich firm locked in legal battle with Red Bull
- 4 Inconvenience store: Family business blighted by roadworks
- 5 Man appears in court over Thorpe St Andrew murder
- 6 Eyesore tags or street art? Artists on graffiti 'tagging' trend
- 7 Britain's poshest train returning to Norwich for Christmas lunch
- 8 Bars, restaurants and shops - Five new openings in Norwich this September
- 9 'No amount of money will be enough': Explosion widow on £1m chemical fine
- 10 Norwich City away fan car park bar bid rejected again
"It's so much worse during the day as well. At night you can watch out for car headlights, but you haven't got that option in the afternoon."
Thanks to pressure from the Evening News, Norfolk County Council has vowed to take urgent action — and has requested that the city council trim back the hedge as soon as they possibly can.
A county council spokesman confirmed when the Grapes Hill works were complete the lights would be returning at that junction — but not the rest of the roundabout — due to the safety concerns.
He added: "We will consider further steps as necessary to ensure pedestrian safety."
A woman living on Bethel Street said she was relieved the council was taking action.
She added: "It's often used by people on bikes who come flying round the corner.
"I was nearly taken out by one of them last week."