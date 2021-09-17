To cross or not to cross? Pledge to trim back danger hedge at blind corner

Published: 1:15 PM September 17, 2021

A man attempts to cross the road at Chapel Field North by edging out to see approaching cars - Credit: Archant

Authorities have urgently requested the trimming back of a "death-trap hedge" turning a busy city junction into a dangerous blind corner.

The area around Grapes Hill roundabout in Norwich's city centre has been bombarded with roadworks since the end of August — and will continue to be until late November.

But the temporary loss of traffic lights at the crossing between Chapel Field North and Cleveland Road has unwittingly created a perilous situation for pedestrians.

They are being forced to edge out in front of the huge hedges lining Chapelfield Gardens to see when cars are approaching.

One man who lives on St Giles Street, but did not want to be named, said it was madness to remove the lights on a 30mph blind corner, and that he'd seen elderly people struggling to cross for fear of oncoming traffic.

The Grapes Hill roundabout in Norwich. Roadworks will begin there later this month. - Credit: Archant © 2005

The 28-year-old explained: "That corner has always been difficult to cross because there's no pedestrian crossing.

"But at least before you could watch the lights and cross when they went red. Now you've got to edge out, and jump back when you see a car flying towards you. It's a death-trap.

"Luckily I'm young and healthy and can get across quickly. But I had to help an elderly woman cross the other day because she had no idea when to go.

"It's so much worse during the day as well. At night you can watch out for car headlights, but you haven't got that option in the afternoon."

Thanks to pressure from the Evening News, Norfolk County Council has vowed to take urgent action — and has requested that the city council trim back the hedge as soon as they possibly can.

Work on the Zebra crossing has begun on Cleveland Road in Norwich City Centre - Credit: Sarah Burgess

A county council spokesman confirmed when the Grapes Hill works were complete the lights would be returning at that junction — but not the rest of the roundabout — due to the safety concerns.

He added: "We will consider further steps as necessary to ensure pedestrian safety."

A woman living on Bethel Street said she was relieved the council was taking action.

She added: "It's often used by people on bikes who come flying round the corner.

"I was nearly taken out by one of them last week."