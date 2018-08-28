Search

Work to improve ‘lethal’ primary school road given the go ahead

PUBLISHED: 12:22 23 January 2019

The new Rosecroft Primary School at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The new Rosecroft Primary School at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Long-awaited safety improvements have been confirmed to a road dubbed “lethal” by parents at a nearby primary school.

Cars parked along the path on London Road, Attleborough, near Rosecroft Primary. Photo: Bethany WalesCars parked along the path on London Road, Attleborough, near Rosecroft Primary. Photo: Bethany Wales

Parents of students at Rosecroft Primary School on London Road, Attleborough, have been campaigning for action to be taken to tackle antisocial parking since it opened last January.

Many reported witnessing near misses as children struggled to use the pedestrian crossings on London Road due to poor visibility caused by dangerous parking.

At a meeting at the school in early January, representatives from Highways England and Norfolk County Council finally agreed new measures to tackle the issue.

Highways agreed to install single yellow lines on both sides of the road to prevent cars parking near the school during pick-up and drop-off times.

It said this would be enforceable, meaning those ignoring the restricted waiting times would be subject to a fine.

The council confirmed it would install ‘keep clear’ zigzag road markings close to the gates and an additional dropped kerb foot crossing.

So far no date has been set for the work but Highways England warned the addition of the Traffic Regulation Order allowing them to penalise rogue parkers would take longer to install than hoped.

But Dan Orsborne, whose online petition calling for action was signed by more than 100 parents, said he did not believe the measures would be enough to make the area safe.

He said: “This is obviously very positive but I would like the council to commit to adding a zebra crossing so children have the opportunity to cross safely with priority over traffic.

“It would be great to see this included in the initial planned work.”

Previously some parents expressed concern that measures preventing parking along the road would make picking up pupils difficult.

Brenda Webb, whose grandson attends the school, said: “A lot of us have ended up parking near the school because we have other little ones to pick up from different nurseries and we need our cars close by to get there in time.”

