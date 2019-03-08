Council gives out free sunflower seeds in bid to attract bees

Broadland District Council is giving out free sunflower seeds to boost bees. Pic: Getty Images/iStockphoto Gerry Images/iStockphoto

Bees could get a boost thanks to a Norfolk council’s unusual initiative to give out free sunflower seeds, so people can grow flowers to attract the insects.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Broadland District Council is giving out free packets of the seeds for people in the district to plant this spring.

The council, which is running a Keep Broadland Buzzing campaign, says sunflower seeds are a particularly bee-friendly flower.

The council says, with bees central to the eco-system, it is important that everyone makes the extra effort to take care of them.

Around one third of food eaten is pollinated by bees and bees assist in maintaining the genetic diversity of pollinated plants, giving plants a stronger chance of survival.

Broadland District Council has a limited number of free seed packets to give away, which can be claimed at www.broadland.gov.uk/keepbroadlandbuzzing. One packet per household.