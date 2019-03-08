Council gives out free sunflower seeds in bid to attract bees
PUBLISHED: 11:26 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 10 April 2019
Gerry Images/iStockphoto
Bees could get a boost thanks to a Norfolk council’s unusual initiative to give out free sunflower seeds, so people can grow flowers to attract the insects.
Broadland District Council is giving out free packets of the seeds for people in the district to plant this spring.
The council, which is running a Keep Broadland Buzzing campaign, says sunflower seeds are a particularly bee-friendly flower.
The council says, with bees central to the eco-system, it is important that everyone makes the extra effort to take care of them.
Around one third of food eaten is pollinated by bees and bees assist in maintaining the genetic diversity of pollinated plants, giving plants a stronger chance of survival.
Broadland District Council has a limited number of free seed packets to give away, which can be claimed at www.broadland.gov.uk/keepbroadlandbuzzing. One packet per household.