Road to be closed for resurfacing work

Published: 7:59 PM February 3, 2021

Resurfacing works on Costessey Lane will take place later this month. - Credit: PA

Resurfacing works on a road in Costessey are set to take place later this month.

The work will run on Friday, February 19 at Costessey Lane and is planned, weather permitting, to take one day. They will see a section of carriageway resurfaced around Old Costessey Mill.

Norfolk County Council said the work would be carried out during the day to minimise noise for those living nearby.

To carry out the work, the road will be closed to through traffic from 7am to 7pm, though access to business and property will be maintained.

A diversion route around The Street and Taverham Lane will be in place.

The work is set to cost £49,000 and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and their contractors.

The council thanked people for their patience.