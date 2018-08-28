Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Road near Norwich could close for up to eight weeks as part of £70,000 works scheme

PUBLISHED: 12:12 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:43 23 October 2018

Valley Road in Costessey. Photo: Google

Valley Road in Costessey. Photo: Google

Archant

A road in Costessey could close for up to eight weeks as part of a £70,000 scheme.

Works in Valley Road are due to begin on, or soon after, Monday, October 29, Norfolk County Council said.

The project will see the pavement along the north side of the road reconstructed, and the work is expected to take up to eight weeks.

During the pavement reconstruction works the road will be closed to all through-traffic, for 24 hours a day. A signed diversion route will be in place.

The council said the aim would be to maintain access to properties and businesses during the works, though they apologised in advance for times when total restrictions would be in force.

Site staff will work to keep delays to a minimum, they said.

The work is due to cost £70,000 and will be carried out by the council’s community and environmental services department and their contractors.

You can see our live traffic map here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies after falling from A47 bridge

A man in his 20s died after falling from the bridge at Longwater. Photo: Google

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell calls on fans to pay tribute to Norfolk man killed in crash

Todd Cantwell of Norwich applauds the traveling support at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at the City Ground, Nottingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 20/10/2018

Video: Long delays for drivers as two-month road closure begins

Drivers faced huge delays as Low Road in Hellesdon closed due to sewer works. Photo: David Hannant

Video: Man hit by car in Norwich crash

The scene in King Street. Picture: Marc Betts

Road near Norwich could close for up to eight weeks as part of £70,000 works scheme

Valley Road in Costessey. Photo: Google

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide