Road near Norwich could close for up to eight weeks as part of £70,000 works scheme

Valley Road in Costessey. Photo: Google Archant

A road in Costessey could close for up to eight weeks as part of a £70,000 scheme.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Works in Valley Road are due to begin on, or soon after, Monday, October 29, Norfolk County Council said.

The project will see the pavement along the north side of the road reconstructed, and the work is expected to take up to eight weeks.

During the pavement reconstruction works the road will be closed to all through-traffic, for 24 hours a day. A signed diversion route will be in place.

The council said the aim would be to maintain access to properties and businesses during the works, though they apologised in advance for times when total restrictions would be in force.

Site staff will work to keep delays to a minimum, they said.

The work is due to cost £70,000 and will be carried out by the council’s community and environmental services department and their contractors.

You can see our live traffic map here.