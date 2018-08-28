Community recreates Armistice Day photograph - 100 years on
PUBLISHED: 14:24 11 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:38 11 November 2018
Paul Cooper/Costessey Town Council
A snapshot taken in Costessey to mark Armistice Day has been recreated - a hundred years on.
People in Costessey re-enacted the picture which was taken by Frank Welch outside the White Hart pub in 1918.
Paul Cooper, from Costessey Town Council, came up with the idea after seeing the photograph in Ernest Gage’s book about Costessey.
During the First World War, Costessey Hall was commandeered by the war office and the soldiers in the original photograph were stationed and trained there.
For the recreated photograph, members of the British Legion were joined by youngsters from scout groups and other people from the community, waving flags like in the 1918 shot.
Mr Cooper said: “It was amazing. So many people turned up. Half an hour before we took the photograph it was pouring with rain, but the sun came out just in time.”