Community recreates Armistice Day photograph - 100 years on

This photograph outside the White Hart pub in Costessey was taken on the Armistice 1918. Pic: Frank Welch. Paul Cooper/Costessey Town Council

A snapshot taken in Costessey to mark Armistice Day has been recreated - a hundred years on.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The historical Armistice Day photograph in Costessey is recreated. Pic: Paul Cooper. The historical Armistice Day photograph in Costessey is recreated. Pic: Paul Cooper.

People in Costessey re-enacted the picture which was taken by Frank Welch outside the White Hart pub in 1918.

Paul Cooper, from Costessey Town Council, came up with the idea after seeing the photograph in Ernest Gage’s book about Costessey.

During the First World War, Costessey Hall was commandeered by the war office and the soldiers in the original photograph were stationed and trained there.

For the recreated photograph, members of the British Legion were joined by youngsters from scout groups and other people from the community, waving flags like in the 1918 shot.

Mr Cooper said: “It was amazing. So many people turned up. Half an hour before we took the photograph it was pouring with rain, but the sun came out just in time.”