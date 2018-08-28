Search

He’s bit the postman, chased cars and jumped at the locals - Fearsome Phil the pheasant terrorises community

PUBLISHED: 10:48 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 08 January 2019

A wild pheasant, nicknamed Phil, has been attacking residents and harassing a postman in a quiet estate in Costessey. Picture: Albanpix

A wild pheasant, nicknamed Phil, has been attacking residents and harassing a postman in a quiet estate in Costessey. Picture: Albanpix

Beware fearsome Phil the unpleasant pheasant.

A wild pheasant, nicknamed Phil, has been attacking residents and harassing a postman in a quiet estate in Costessey. Picture: AlbanpixA wild pheasant, nicknamed Phil, has been attacking residents and harassing a postman in a quiet estate in Costessey. Picture: Albanpix

He may look elegant as he struts the streets.

But a stalking pheasant dubbed Phil is making feathers fly in a quiet estate in Costessey.

He has been lingering around Charlotte Road since the end of December and attacks to date include drawing blood from a postman’s face, chasing cars along with pecking and jumping at residents.

Sonya Bolton, 28, who has lived on the estate for five months, said: “It seems to be the postman that he really doesn’t like, he’s also followed my husband across the estate, he has stalker-ish tendencies.

A wild pheasant, nicknamed Phil, has been attacking residents and harassing a postman in a quiet estate in Costessey. Picture: AlbanpixA wild pheasant, nicknamed Phil, has been attacking residents and harassing a postman in a quiet estate in Costessey. Picture: Albanpix

“He likes to watch, he will sit at the end of my driveway and walk me around to the front door.”

The bird fluffs up the residents’ feathers throughout the day before retreating back to the woodland in the evening.

Mrs Bolton said: “At first I thought he might have been a little bit of a man hater but I know other female residents have had a problem with him to.

“It’s got to the point where he could really start causing damage, he sometimes pecks at the front doors and at people’s vehicles.”

A wild pheasant, nicknamed Phil, has been attacking residents and harassing a postman in a quiet estate in Costessey. Picture: AlbanpixA wild pheasant, nicknamed Phil, has been attacking residents and harassing a postman in a quiet estate in Costessey. Picture: Albanpix

Residents have only been able to deter the bird by spraying vinegar at it.

Mrs Bolton said: “He pinned the postman up against our front door while he was trying to deliver a letter, I just heard this bang and wondered what was going on.

“The postman said that in his 10 years of working he had never been attacked by any other animal, until now.”

The RSPCA and RSPB can only intervene if an animal is in danger or injured, meaning residents may have to deal with Phil until he gets bored and moves on.

Charlotte Drive where Phil, has been attacking residents and harassing a postman in a quiet estate in Costessey. Picture: Albanpix.Charlotte Drive where Phil, has been attacking residents and harassing a postman in a quiet estate in Costessey. Picture: Albanpix.

A spokesperson from the RSPCA said: “Pheasants, like many wild animals are a territorial species and will defend their territory - particularly during the mating season.

“Unfortunately for now there may not be much the poor postman can do - other than try to stay out of the pheasant’s way.”

