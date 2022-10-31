Park and ride on outskirts of city closed due to 'illegal encampment'

The Costessey Park and Ride site is currently closed due to an illegal encampment. - Credit: Google Maps

A park and ride site on the outskirts of Norwich is temporarily closed due to an "illegal encampment".

Norwich Park and Ride tweeted on Sunday evening that the Costessey site is shut while Norfolk police, Norfolk County Council and South Norfolk Council work together to reopen it.

First Norwich services 510 and 511 will run from Thickthorn Park and Ride on the A47 and A11 junction instead on Monday, October 31.