Mum borrows van to take 657 Easter treats to N&N

Published: 11:36 AM April 15, 2021

Amy Howard with her husband Daniel and daughters Emma, 11, and Evie, one. - Credit: Amy Howard

More than 650 Easter treats held in hand made doctor and nurse egg holders have been donated to hospital staff.

Amy Howard decided to make the holders for Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's maternity and NICU wards as thanks for looking after daughter Evie, who was taken to the NICU an hour after she was born because her weight fell to 3lb 9oz.

The Easter egg templates designed by Amy Howard. - Credit: Amy Howard

After sharing her plan on social media, the beautician from New Costessey borrowed her father-in-law's van to transport the 657 holders, each with a chocolate treat, along with boxes of Creme Eggs, Lindt ball bunnies and packs of mini eggs to the hospital.

Mrs Howard, 34, said she was flabbergasted at the response from the public.

She said: "It was an amazing feeling, even now it doesn't feel real.

"Twenty to 30 eggs I could afford but if I wanted to do the team it was going to start getting out of my reach and I asked if anyone would like to help. To give what they did is amazing."