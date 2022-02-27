News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Fire crews attend house blaze in Costessey

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:08 PM February 27, 2022
Tower Close in Costessey, Norwich

Tower Close in Costessey, Norwich - Credit: Google

Fire crews have attended a blaze at a home in Costessey.

Two appliances from Earlham and Sprowston were called to a fire on Tower Close in Costessey this afternoon at 12.10pm. 

The crews wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to put out the fire. 

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots. 

The stop message was received at 1.11pm.

It is currently unknown if there was anyone inside the property and if they sustained any injuries.

