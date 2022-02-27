Fire crews attend house blaze in Costessey

Fire crews have attended a blaze at a home in Costessey.

Two appliances from Earlham and Sprowston were called to a fire on Tower Close in Costessey this afternoon at 12.10pm.

The crews wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to put out the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.

The stop message was received at 1.11pm.

It is currently unknown if there was anyone inside the property and if they sustained any injuries.