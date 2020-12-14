Mum and son make 100 Christmas stockings for families in need

Published: 9:57 AM December 14, 2020

A seven-year-old boy has donated his own pocket money towards 100 Christmas stockings for disadvantaged families.

Henry, from Queen's Hills in Costessey, has helped the festive gift campaign set up by his mother, Jacqui Knights.

He handed over some of his own money so that presents could be bought for stockings for families in need in Norfolk.

So far, the duo have made up around 100 stockings which will go to The Orwell Haven Project and Norfolk County Council Children's Services.

Henry Knights, from Queen's Hills in Costessey, who has donated money to a scheme to give families stockings. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Gifts include plush toys, science kits, Rubik's Cubes, skipping ropes and art sets.

Ms Knights, 34, said the idea came after once spending Christmas alone herself when she moved to Norwich 12 years ago.

The childminder said: "I wasn't fleeing anything and I came to Norwich to start afresh, but I didn't have any friends or family with me.

"I can't even begin to imagine how bad it is for people running from dire and desperate situations that have nowhere else to go.

"If we can make just one Christmas morning a little brighter from this campaign for just one child then this will be a success."

Some 100 stockings have been stuffed with gifts for families in Norfolk, although Ms Knights wants to make up 50 more.

Adam, Henry and Jacqui Knights, from Costessey. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ms Knights has worked with Steve Kerrison, of Kerrison Toys on Aylsham Road, to pack the presents.

He offered to order the toys and allowed the use of his Covid-secure warehouse for the packing to help reduce the risk of transmission.

Donations have also been received from the Loving by Giving Church and Costessey Town Council.

Ms Knights said: "I set up a Facebook page and a GoFundMe page and it has really taken off. The response from everyone has been fantastic.

“Everyone needs support at least once in their life. I wanted to try and make a difference this year especially with the rise of domestic violence cases and the impact of Covid on all families currently accessing these services.

"If we could get any more donations and get another 50 stockings that would be incredible."

To donate visit gofundme.com/f/j88kw-christmas-heroes