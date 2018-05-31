Search

Advanced search

Suburban cemetery could double the size under new plans

PUBLISHED: 09:03 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:03 01 May 2020

A general image of Longwater Lane Cemetery in Costessey. Picture: Sonya Brown

A general image of Longwater Lane Cemetery in Costessey. Picture: Sonya Brown

A cemetery could be doubled in size in anticipation of increased deaths from coronavirus.

Costessey Town Council, which owns and maintains Longwater Lane Cemetery on the edge of Norwich, has applied to South Norfolk Council to use agricultural land next to the site for 12 cremation plots on a 10 metre strip of grassed area next to the cemetery.

An additional 0.5 hectare square grassed area, bought from South Norfolk Council, next to the cemetery would be used for coffin internments.

The design and access statement, on South Norfolk Council’s website, said: “Costessey Town Council has been looking to extend the current cemetery for some time, but given the coronavirus pandemic it is likely that more burial space will be needed in a shorter space of time than previously anticipated.”

Council clerk Hilary Elias said: “The cemetery expansion plans have always been in the pipeline.”

She added that the extra burial and cremation plots would ensure the cemetery, used by Costessey residents and people who had links to the area, would have enough capacity over the next few years.

In both areas, there are no wooded areas and a line of trees along the edge of the 10 metre strip, obtained through a Section 106 agreement in 2013 from house developer Taylor Wimpey following the Dr Torrens Way development, would remain.

At the end of March this year, there were 76 burial plots and 26 cremation plots available for use at Longwater Lane Cemetery, according to planning documents.

MORE: Costessey land transfer paves way for woodland cemetery

Mrs Elias said the burial and cremation plots on the extra land would be used only when the current cemetery was full.

The design and access statement added that currently 80pc of burials in the cemetery are cremation internments and the site sees 20-25 internments each year.

If approved, the two feet square cremation plots would have grass pathways between them for access and should provide space for up to 2,169 ashes internments.

The design and access statement said: “The amount of land in the grassed square area will provide at least as much burial space as in the current cemetery and in the current circumstances would be more than sufficient to accommodate large multi-use graves for assisted burials if necessary.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

The Norfolk chef who has made more than a million scones shares his foolproof cheese scone recipe for lockdown bakers

Cheese scones at The Assembly House in Norwich (C) The Assembly House Norwich

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Children and parents have risen brilliantly to lockdown challenge - so will need a summer holiday

Children are learning at home with schools closed in the fifth week of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

No new coronavirus deaths announced at N&N

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Most Read

The Norfolk chef who has made more than a million scones shares his foolproof cheese scone recipe for lockdown bakers

Cheese scones at The Assembly House in Norwich (C) The Assembly House Norwich

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Children and parents have risen brilliantly to lockdown challenge - so will need a summer holiday

Children are learning at home with schools closed in the fifth week of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

No new coronavirus deaths announced at N&N

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Celebrity chef takes on role of ‘school dinner lady’ in lockdown

Polly Guy. Pic: Archant library

McGovern on rolling with the punches at City

Norwich City keeper Michael McGovern fulfilled a dream when he made his full Premier League debut against Aston Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘No one prepared me for divorce, bad investments, bad agent, even collectively just depression’ - Leon McKenzie

Former Norwich City player Leon McKenzie - now an influential speaker on mental health awareness Picture: Archant

Suburban cemetery could double the size under new plans

A general image of Longwater Lane Cemetery in Costessey. Picture: Sonya Brown

Appeal to help Gentleman Jack celebrate 103rd birthday in lockdown

Fred Rawes who is 103 on May 22. Staff at Burlingham House Care home are appealing for the public to send in 103 cards Picture: Burlingham House
Drive 24