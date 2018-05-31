Search

Four new deaths takes Norfolk and Norwich Hospital total to 90

PUBLISHED: 16:07 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 28 April 2020

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A further four patients have died in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after contracting coronavirus.

Tuesday marked the largest rise in deaths in the county, as new figures showed 18 more people had died in the three main hospitals.

The NNUH confirmed the deaths of four patients, with one death on April 26 and three on April 27.

It brings the hospital’s total number of deaths to 90.

A hospital spokesman said: “We can confirm that sadly four patients, who had tested positive for Covid-19, have passed away at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. They were a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s, a man in his 90s and a woman, also in her 90s.”

Read more: Hospital celebrates 156 patients on road to recovery from coronavirus

Of the remaining 14 deaths, 11 were at the Queen Elizabeth in King’s Lynn, and three at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

It brings the number of people who have died in Norfolk’s hospitals to 260.

Read more: Hospital boss admits staff burnout fears - but says they’re onto it

In England, a further 552 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 19,301.

Patients were aged between 31 and 99 years old.

Of those, 38 patients, aged between 36 and 99 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

Figures for the Department of Health will be released in due course.

Drive 24