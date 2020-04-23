Photographer captures aerial picture of ‘eerily quiet’ Norwich Market

An aerial photograph of the empty Norwich Market. The majority of its stalls have closed during the pandemic. Photo: Jon Wiliamson Archant

It’s usually the centre of the city’s hustle and bustle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But Norwich Market has, along with the rest of the city centre, fallen quiet.

Shutters has been pulled down on the majority of stalls as businesses do what they can to make ends meet while the pandemic continues.

Photographer Jon Williamson has captured this aerial picture of the quiet market, and traffic and pedestrian-free streets surrounding it.

You may also want to watch:

Posting it on social media, he said it was the “scene of a pandemic”, with an “eerily quiet” atmosphere.

Earlier this month, Mark Wright, the chairman of the market’s trader association, said: “The market has been there over 900 years and it’s still going in some form or another.

“You know what, when this is all over we will be back and some people might have to adjust to business in a different way but we will be back because for the last 900 years we have had plagues, rebellions and wars so we can confidently see this off, it’s got to be done, there’s no doubt about it.”

• For updates from our region, join our Facebook page Norfolk Coronavirus Updates.