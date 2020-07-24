Norwich student’s new business backed by racing driver

Alexander Simms, British Formula E driver has partnered with Coral Eyewear. Picture: Hannah Hutchins © Hannah Hutchins www.hhutchins.com

A sustainable eyewear company started by a Norwich university student has been backed by a leading Formula E sportsman days after reaching its crowdfunding target.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alexander Simms, British Formula E driver has partnered with Coral Eyewear. Picture: Hannah Hutchins Alexander Simms, British Formula E driver has partnered with Coral Eyewear. Picture: Hannah Hutchins

George Bailey, who started Coral Eyewear, surpassed his £10,000 Kickstarter target with more than a week to go.

The 20-year-old launched a campaign to push forward with scaling up the business, which designs glasses from waste plastic and abandoned fishing nets, as part of its bid to reduce waste in the ocean.

More: Norfolk presenter gives support to UEA student’s glasses business

Mr Bailey said: “It gives us a bit more of a boost going forward ahead of the full launch. Most importantly, besides the money, it’s recognition people like the idea and are willing to get behind the ethos of the brand.”

You may also want to watch:

He also announced the business has partnered with British Formula E driver Alexander Simms.

Mr Bailey added: “It shows for us that sustainable and recyclable material doesn’t have to mean that quality is compromised. In Formula E, it’s all about speed and high performance with cars going fast around the track - all being powered by electricity.”

More: See the latest trend in spectacles – created in Norfolk from fishing nets

Mr Simms said: “I’m always striving to make my home life more sustainable alongside promoting electric mobility through Formula E.

“I’ve competed in glasses for the past four years and I’m looking forward to switching my eyewear over to a sustainable option.”

To support the Kickstarter campaign before the end of July click here.