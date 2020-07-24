Search

Norwich student’s new business backed by racing driver

PUBLISHED: 07:16 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:56 24 July 2020

Alexander Simms, British Formula E driver has partnered with Coral Eyewear. Picture: Hannah Hutchins

A sustainable eyewear company started by a Norwich university student has been backed by a leading Formula E sportsman days after reaching its crowdfunding target.

George Bailey, who started Coral Eyewear, surpassed his £10,000 Kickstarter target with more than a week to go.

The 20-year-old launched a campaign to push forward with scaling up the business, which designs glasses from waste plastic and abandoned fishing nets, as part of its bid to reduce waste in the ocean.

Mr Bailey said: “It gives us a bit more of a boost going forward ahead of the full launch. Most importantly, besides the money, it’s recognition people like the idea and are willing to get behind the ethos of the brand.”

He also announced the business has partnered with British Formula E driver Alexander Simms.

Mr Bailey added: “It shows for us that sustainable and recyclable material doesn’t have to mean that quality is compromised. In Formula E, it’s all about speed and high performance with cars going fast around the track - all being powered by electricity.”

Mr Simms said: “I’m always striving to make my home life more sustainable alongside promoting electric mobility through Formula E.

“I’ve competed in glasses for the past four years and I’m looking forward to switching my eyewear over to a sustainable option.”

