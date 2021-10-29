Extinction Rebellion plans Norwich action for COP26

Published: 7:27 AM October 29, 2021

Extinction Rebellion Norwich protestors marching against the Police and Crime Bill in April 2021 - Credit: Daniel Hickey

An environmental activist group has a weekend of action planned in Norwich ahead of COP26.

Extinction Rebellion Norwich will take to the streets to "raise the alarm and demand action from leaders" during the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

On Saturday, October 30, from 12pm to 3pm, the Norfolk Coalition will stand outside St Peter Mancroft Church to speak to members of the public and listen to their concerns about the planet.

From 4.30pm to 7pm, the activists will gather on St George's Bridge near the Playhouse to demand action from COP26.

This is part of the Deep Water Rising: Call the Alarm campaign, with similar events taking place across the country.

Extinction Rebellion will be joined by some of the cities churches at 6pm, including St Peter Mancroft, as they ring bells to demand change.

James Graham, a researcher at UEA, said: "I’m taking action with XR because I’m a social scientist. I honestly believe this is the best way to create the transition we need, as fast as we need it to happen.

"The niceties and the corridors of power are fundamentally unfit to deliver the changes needed, or they would have delivered them already, so we need to do something different."

On Sunday, October 21, at 12pm, the group will meet at Chapelfield Gardens to have a ghost pram procession through the city which they hope will highlight the plight of future generations should climate change action not be taken.

Ruth Jenkins, a craftswomen from Norwich, added: "I’m taking action this weekend because I’m angry about the way profit has been put before people and the planet for so long.

"We need to change if we’re to have a liveable world for future generations."