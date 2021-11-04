News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
COP26 climate rally planned in Norwich this weekend

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:39 PM November 4, 2021
Action from the third Youth Strike 4 Climate protest outside City Hall, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Hone

A rally and march calling for global climate justice is planned on Saturday in Norwich - Credit: Archant

A rally and march is to take place in Norwich this weekend calling for climate justice.

The protest will take place on Saturday, November 6, at 1pm and will be one of many planned across the UK and around the world. 

The event has been organised by the COP26 Norfolk Coalition hub as part of a Global Day of Action for Climate Justice.

The Norwich event will begin with a rally at 1pm outside City Hall followed by a march around the city to Chapelfield Gardens.

The COP26 Norfolk Coalition consists of organisations from across the county demanding rapid and decisive change towards the global climate crisis.

The coalition includes charities, unions, political parties, faith campaign groups and activist groups.

Thousands of cities around the world will be holding similar demonstrations to demand real action from the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow which organisers say is needed to "stop irreversible climate change and ecological destruction".


