'Safer than a supermarket' - Continental Circus Berlin opens

Published: 5:03 PM May 28, 2021

The acts taking part in the Continental Circus Berlin at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Today is the day Continental Circus Berlin opens in Norwich, ready to stun audiences with death-defying stunts.

The performance will be at the Norfolk Showground from Friday, May 28 until Sunday, June 6, to coincide with the half-term holiday - and will be fully Covid-secure with seats for separate groups in bubbles.

Show director John Haze, 55, said he was "extremely excited" to be able to bring the show to the East of England.

He said: "It's absolutely great to be opening tonight after so long behind closed doors, and especially in Norwich.

"I don't believe Circus Berlin has ever come to the city so it's particularly special for that reason."

On the topic of tonight's reopening, Mr Haze said: "The first one is always nerve-wracking, but it's going to be even more so this time because of the sheer amount of restrictions we have to remember to comply with.

The Circus Berlin Warriors ready for the Continental Circus Berlin at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"Acts from different bubbles can't face each other for more than 15 seconds, all spectators have to be sitting forward, we're having to avoid all physical contact with each other where we can.

"The only people who will be touching are the acrobats, because they can't not - but they're family "bubbles" so it's all good."

He said he was confident the public would feel at ease, and that as far as he was concerned it's "safer than a supermarket" because of the tent's airflow and a marked reduction in capacity.

Edy the Clown, second left, and Angelo the Clown, with Olena Nicnikulina, left, and Liudnyla Virnceanu ready at the Continental Circus Berlin at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"We're doing two Covid tests a week and have made sure everything is restriction-compliant", Mr Haze said.

"I'm really excited for everyone to come. It's going to be an excellent display of some much-missed live entertainment."

The whole 2020 tour for Continental Circus Berlin had to be scrapped due to coronavirus, and Mr Haze was also part of a peaceful protest in July last year to get more support for his industry.

Bikers who ride inside the globe, Braulio Guerrero, left, and Kelvisson Pereria, one of the acts taking part in the Continental Circus Berlin at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

But despite setbacks, the show will go on - and there are still plenty of tickets left.

Tickets start at £10 for under-16s, students and over-60s and £12 for adults at circusberlin.co.uk/venues/norwich, Ticketmaster or call the box office on 07494 774008 or 07494 774009.

NHS staff or care workers can also get free tickets to shows on May 28 at 5pm and 7.45pm with a plus one - call the second number to book.

Aerial performer, Amber Sampson, one of the acts taking part in the Continental Circus Berlin at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Kevin Chaves in his balancing act known as Rolla Rolla, taking part in the Continental Circus Berlin at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Continental Circus Berlin at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Continental Circus Berlin at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021



