Norwich City reporter's vow of silence raises £1,000 for charity

David Hannant

Published: 12:24 PM April 23, 2021   
Connor Southwell is the new Norwich City reporter. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

In a promotion-winning campaign there is always plenty for our Norwich City reporters to shout about.

However, a good cause has benefitted from one of the team doing the exact opposite thing -  by taking a vow of silence.

For 24 hours, not a single word passed Norwich City reporter Connor Southwell's lips, with the 21-year-old carrying out a sponsored silence for mental health charity Mind.

Connor Southwell holding up a blue sign supporting Norfolk and Waveney Mind

The reporter, who has covered the Canaries for this newspaper since September 2019, collected donations ahead of his 24-hour silence on Thursday, April 22, managing to break the £1,000 mark in the process.

He said: "It was one of the toughest things I've done, to be honest.

"Everyone has been affected by mental ill health in one way or another, so to be able to play a small part in helping people is something I'm more than happy to help with."

To add to his total, visit his Just Giving page or follow the link on his Twitter page @cjsouthwell1902

