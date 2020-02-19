Search

Advanced search

Emergency services helping woman after concerns over her safety

PUBLISHED: 11:09 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 19 February 2020

Police were called to Old Costessey on February 19, 2020, following concerns over a woman's safety. Picture: Archant

Police were called to Old Costessey on February 19, 2020, following concerns over a woman's safety. Picture: Archant

Emergency services were called to a busy road on the edge of Norwich following safety concerns for a woman.

Norfolk police officers were called to The Street in Old Costessey just before 8am on Wednesday, February 19.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: "We were called just before 8am this morning (February 19) to The Street in Costessey following concerns for the safety of a woman. Emergency services are at the scene and enquiries are ongoing."

She added that the police was working with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust.

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flacks family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

7 famous films that were shot in Norwich

Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, Tulip Fever and Fighting with My Family are just some of the famous films shot in Norwich Credit L-R: Steve Adams, Bill Smith and Tom Vince

Shop assistant, 21, found dead at his Norwich home, inquest hears

The inquest was held at Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flacks family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

7 famous films that were shot in Norwich

Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, Tulip Fever and Fighting with My Family are just some of the famous films shot in Norwich Credit L-R: Steve Adams, Bill Smith and Tom Vince

Shop assistant, 21, found dead at his Norwich home, inquest hears

The inquest was held at Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flacks family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

‘It will cause problems’ - Anger at bus service re-routed to avoid parked cars

The rereouting of the First Bus was in part due to parking troubles. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘I don’t think he’s done enough yet’ - McManaman unsure if City midfielder is ready for Liverpool

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman regularly works as a pundit for TV stations these days Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Emergency services helping woman after concerns over her safety

Police were called to Old Costessey on February 19, 2020, following concerns over a woman's safety. Picture: Archant

Praise for City number one from keeper colleagues as Holland recall looms

Tim Krul, right, alongside Holland number one Jasper Cillessen in training at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Drive 24