Emergency services helping woman after concerns over her safety

Police were called to Old Costessey on February 19, 2020, following concerns over a woman's safety. Picture: Archant

Emergency services were called to a busy road on the edge of Norwich following safety concerns for a woman.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk police officers were called to The Street in Old Costessey just before 8am on Wednesday, February 19.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: "We were called just before 8am this morning (February 19) to The Street in Costessey following concerns for the safety of a woman. Emergency services are at the scene and enquiries are ongoing."

She added that the police was working with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust.