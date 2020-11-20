Search

Safety fears over closure of cycle path off NDR

PUBLISHED: 08:30 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:51 20 November 2020

The end off New Home Lane in Horsham St Faith which is temporarily blocked off while the new access road to the Norwich North recycling centre is built. Picture: Jo Bygrave

The end off New Home Lane in Horsham St Faith which is temporarily blocked off while the new access road to the Norwich North recycling centre is built. Picture: Jo Bygrave

Jo Bygrave

Safety concerns have been raised for cyclists, walkers and runners after a lane has been temporarily blocked while a recycling centre road is built.

Jo Bygrave, from Horsham St Faith. Picture: Jo BygraveJo Bygrave, from Horsham St Faith. Picture: Jo Bygrave

New Home Lane cycleway, off West Lane, in Horsham St Faith, links onto the cycle route on the roundabout joined by the A140 and the NDR.

It is used by many to get to Horsford, Hellesdon and Norwich, among other places, for work, school or leisure, according to Horsham and Newton St Faiths Parish Council clerk Jim Graves.

Dan Roper, Liberal Democrat councillor for Broadland District Council for the Spixworth and St Faiths ward. Picture: Liberal Democrats.Dan Roper, Liberal Democrat councillor for Broadland District Council for the Spixworth and St Faiths ward. Picture: Liberal Democrats.

The council and district councillor, Dan Roper have written to county council highways with concerns the diversion is dangerous because it takes in part of the A140 where there is no cycle path.

New Home Lane is blocked both ends until April next year while the road to the £2.75m Norwich North recycling centre is built off the A140/NDR junction.

The entrance to it is off the roundabout close to where New Home Lane ends.

Mr Roper, who represents the Spixworth and St Faiths ward on Broadland District Council, said: “I cannot understand the reasons of the closure. There must be some practical way around it. It is a route that many people use.”

Mr Graves said the matter was debated on November 16 by the parish council which was unanimously against the temporary closure because of safety fears of the alternative route.

Speaking on behalf of the council, he said: “We feel highways should have done something to make the New Home Lane entrance off the Cromer Road a safe entrance because it is an important link.”

He added the council believed highways had not “thought it through”.

Runner Jo Bygrave, 49, from Horsham St Faith said: “New Home Lane is a safe route out of the village.”

She was worried for the safety of her husband who uses the lane to cycle on for work.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “There are alternative routes people can use while the New Home Lane cycleway is temporarily closed. The official signed diversion route directs people along a short diversion using the A140, which has a lower 30mph speed limit in place while the works are underway, and an alternative route in to and from Norwich is also available which uses quieter roads and cycle lanes.”

