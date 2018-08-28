Search

Competition for charities to win free skate session at Norwich Ice Rink

PUBLISHED: 06:30 16 November 2018

Skaters enjoying Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Archant

Skaters enjoying Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Archant

Archant

Registered charities are being invited to enter a competition to win tickets to the Norwich Ice Rink for their organisation.

Charities can choose to either use the tickets, or put them into a raffle or auction to support their work.

Last year, tickets were awarded to Norfolk YMCA and Norfolk Family Carers, who both gave their tickets to the people they support.

The winning charities will have tickets to Norwich Ice Rink for Tuesday 18 December at 5pm.

Sponsored by Bakers and Laners of Holt, the rink will open in Castle Mall Gardens on December 14 and run until January 6, closing only on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.

Skating at the Norwich Ice Rink at Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.Skating at the Norwich Ice Rink at Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Applications for the charity competition are open and will run until Thursday, November 29.

To enter, email icerink@archant.co.uk with details of the name of your charity, what it does, who it helps, why you think your charity should win the tickets and how you plan to use them.

