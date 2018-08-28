Commuters face delays on A47 following crash and a broken man hole cover

Crash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT Archant

A crash and a collapsed drain cover has caused traffic chaos on a busy Norfolk road.

Commuters on the A47 are facing delays to their journeys this morning, Wednesday December 19, following an earlier accident near Hockering.

The accident was on the A47 eastbound between the A1075 and B1147 heading towards Norwich and one lane is currently closed and Norfolk police are on scene.

It is believed that two cars were involved in the crash but it is not yet known if anyone was injured.

Konectbus took to twitter to announce its service 8 bus would be delayed and would be diverting via Mattishall to try and keep to times.

Also at the other end of the A47, in Little Fransham, temporary traffic lights are up because of broken man hole cover.

Norfolk police were called out to the incident last night, Tuesday December 18, and repairs are continuing this morning.

Delays are begin reported on Crown Lane in both directions.

