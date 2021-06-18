Community shock after teenager knocked unconscious as robbers steal trainers

Published: 4:46 PM June 18, 2021

A teenager was knocked unconscious in a Sprowston robbery and Norfolk Police is appealing for witnesses - Credit: Google

An attack on a young teenager, who was knocked unconscious while robbers stole his trainers, has sent shockwaves through a community.

Following the incident, police have carried out extra patrols and are seeking to reassure the public that they believe the attack to be an isolated incident.

The robbery took place in Windsor Park Gardens, in Sprowston, on Monday, June 14.

Sometime between 3.40pm and 3.50pm a 14-year-old boy was attacked by two men as he walked home.

The teenager lost consciousness during the attack and came around to find the men attempting to remove his trainers. The boy tried to fend off his attackers but they kicked and punched him.

The men then fled the scene with the teenager's trainers and £5 in cash after being disturbed by a member of the public.

Bill Couzens, a town councillor who has lived in Sprowston for more than 30 years - Credit: Labour Party

You may also want to watch:

Town councillor Bill Couzens said he was shocked by the incident.

He said: "It's quite worrying, it's not something that normally happens in Sprowston, it's normally a very quiet place, the biggest issues we have tend to be speeding and parking.

"It's very worrying that a young lad should be attacked for his trainers. It just seems petty to beat up a young lad for some trainers and £5.

"He must be traumatised, I know that at that age I would have been, my thoughts go out to him and his family. I hope he recovers quickly and they manage to find the perpetrators."

Following the incident, police are keen to hear from anyone with information regarding the attack.

Sgt Louise Wicks said: “We believe this was an isolated incident, however, I understand this will cause concern in the local community. Officers have been out and about in the community, walking around and hopefully, providing some reassurance to residents.

“I’d also like to thank the member of public who intervened to help the victim: your act of bravery helped to bring this horrible ordeal to an end. I’d also appeal to anybody in the area at the time to please get in touch with us and tell what you saw, no matter how insignificant you may think it is.”

Anyone with information should contact Sgt Wicks at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting investigation number 36/41593/21 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.