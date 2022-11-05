Homemade bakes on offer as new café launched in community hub
- Credit: Hellesdon Parish Council
Longstanding hopes for a community café have become a reality with the opening of a new facility in Hellesdon.
The café was launched in the newly refurbished community centre in Middletons Lane on Tuesday.
It will initially be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays every fortnight to gauge the level of interest.
Homemade bakes and Lavazza coffees are being sold at the café which has been opened by Hellesdon Parish Council.
Shelagh Gurney, chairwoman of the parish council and Conservative county councillor for Hellesdon, said: "If business takes off we will have to increase the opening days and hours of the café.
"It has probably taken a good six to eight months to work through a proposal for it.
"It took a while to put it together as we could not do it in a hurry. We had to buy new equipment and all the proper gear.
"It's a good offering for the residents to come and sit up there to enjoy a coffee and a chat."
The councillor added that the first day of the café on Tuesday was "very popular".
Hellesdon Parish Council clerk Faye LeBon said: "We’d like to thank everyone who has supported our community café in it’s first week and we’ve been overwhelmed by all the positive comments, particularly about the quality of our homemade bakes.
"The ambition of the parish council is to make our newly refurbished community centre a hub for local people to meet, and the café is just one of several community initiatives that we have coming forward to support local people."
Hellesdon Community Centre reopened at the beginning of October after a £900,000 revamp of the 70-year-old building was delayed.
An official reopening will be taking place at the Middletons Lane facility with Lady Dannatt, the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, in attendance on Thursday, November 24.
There are plans for a warm room at the centre which will be fitted out with a TV and furniture to create a "living room" feel.
The new cafe's opening hours are 9am to 2pm.
Contact Hellesdon Parish Council on contact@hellesdon-pc.gov.uk for more information.