Comedy in the Park organisers stand by refund policy

Published: 4:31 PM August 26, 2021

Crowds getting ready to watch Tom Jones at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Organisers of a rescheduled comedy gig in Norwich have stood by their controversial refund policy amid mounting criticism.

M&B, the promoters behind the Comedy in the Park event, has come under fire after refusing to offer refunds to punters unable to make a rescheduled date for the Earlham Park show.

The team had previously failed to respond to requests for comment on the matter, but, in a lengthy statement, has now apologised for confusion and inconvenience - but stood by the policy held by booking firm Easy Ticketing.

A lengthy statement issued on the event's Facebook page, says: "The decision to reschedule the dates rests with us and has nothing to do with park or venue owners or any of the artists booked for the events."

"We are a small, independent company and we've had no government or Arts Council grants. The crushing devastation across the entire sector remains clear.

"Our ticketing terms and conditions were put in place to safeguard our company during a great period of uncertainty.

"Easy Ticketing is not the only company who have a policy of not refunding rescheduled dates."

The events organisers added that future shows would be ticketed by the firm Gigantic, which does offer refunds when shows are postponed.

The statement adds: "We will respond to everyone who wishes to contact us but ask you be patient as we are a small team. To get in touch directly please email customersupport@mandbpromotions.co.uk."

It also addresses comments made on social media by a comedy agency, which distanced a number of proposed performers from the series of events.

It adds: "The agent has not spoken to us directly about this but we can assure you we are working hard to resolve any issues and hope to announce the final line-up for Comedy in the Park events in due course."

The event is due to take place on September 12, 2022, at Earlham Park.

Peter Jessop, of Dereham, was due to attend the original event but is unable to make the rescheduled event.

He said: "I will continue to try and get a refund, but I do not hold out much hope."