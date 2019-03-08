Comedian Russell Kane to host Quit Smoking event in Norwich

Search

PUBLISHED: 15:11 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:21 24 April 2019

Russell Kane in April 2018. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

No ifs, no butts - comedian Russell Kane and a host of famous faces want to encourage Norwich to ditch cigarettes for good.

Norwich City Football Club legend Iwan Roberts. Photo : Steve AdamsNorwich City Football Club legend Iwan Roberts. Photo : Steve Adams

The Quit Smoking event will take place on Tuesday, April 30 and has been organised by Change Incorporated, a new website run by VICE magazine.

Award-winning comedian and author Russell Kane, best known for travel series Stupid Man Smart Phone and spin-off show I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! NOW!, will be live from 11am at The Forum.

He will be igniting the debate about smoking in Norwich and will be joined by exercise initiative Fight Klub, which will be running free sessions in the ampitheatre during the day.

In the evening, Russell will be joined by poet Luke Wright, former Norwich City legend Iwan Roberts, author Gillian Bridge, who wrote self-help book Stop Smoking It's All In The Mind, and The Murderers landlord Phillip Cutter.

The speakers will be at The Last Pub Standing from 6.30pm and, through facts and stories, will delve into what Norwich really thinks about smoking and how we can make this the final generation that smokes.

Change Incorporated is on a mission to get people in the UK to quit smoking cigarettes, and will be heading to locations around the UK, starting with Norwich.

Dominic Shales, publisher at Change Incorporated, said: “Smoking is a fiercely debated topic as it's obviously bad for health, but it is so entrenched in UK culture that 7.4m people still smoke.

“It brings up the question, why are we still smoking cigarettes?

“We are excited that Russell Kane is joining us in Norwich to kick start our mission to get the UK to quit cigarettes, to hear different opinions and invite people to join in the debate on how we could stub out cigarettes once and for all.”

Last July, figures from the Office of National Statistics showed that, across Norfolk and Suffolk, the number of smokers had fallen, while the percentage of people who have never smoked had increased.

Between 2011 and 2017, the number of smokers in Norfolk fell by 13.4pc, while in Suffolk the same figure fell by 15pc.

