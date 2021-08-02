Comedian Rufus Hound on the hunt for hotel in Norwich

Published: 7:18 PM August 2, 2021

Comedian Rufus Hound is on the hunt for a hotel in Norwich - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Rufus Hound is on the hunt for somewhere to rest his head during a visit to Norwich.

The comedian, best known for his stand-up and regular appearances on TV panel shows, tweeted on Monday evening that he was looking for somewhere to stay in or near the Fine City.

The 42-year-old, who is also an actor and presenter, added that he had struggled to find availability in Norfolk's county town.

He wrote: "Does anyone know of anywhere to stay tonight in/near Norwich? Me and two 10 to 13-year-olds.

"All help gratefully received, but please don't just name hotels as every hotel I've called in Norwich is currently fully booked."

The funnyman was met with a wave of replies with people suggesting places for him to stay, replying to one person to say that "they're all fully booked".

It is not clear at this stage why Mr Hound was visiting the city.