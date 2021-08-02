News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Comedian Rufus Hound on the hunt for hotel in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 7:18 PM August 2, 2021   
Rufus Hound attending the opening night of Disney's new musical Aladdin at the Prince Edward Theatre

Comedian Rufus Hound is on the hunt for a hotel in Norwich - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Rufus Hound is on the hunt for somewhere to rest his head during a visit to Norwich. 

The comedian, best known for his stand-up and regular appearances on TV panel shows, tweeted on Monday evening that he was looking for somewhere to stay in or near the Fine City.

The 42-year-old, who is also an actor and presenter, added that he had struggled to find availability in Norfolk's county town. 

He wrote: "Does anyone know of anywhere to stay tonight in/near Norwich? Me and two 10 to 13-year-olds. 

22/01/2011 PA File Photo of Rufus Hound arriving for the 2010 British Comedy Awards at Indigo2, at t

Comedian Rufus Hound is on the hunt for a hotel in Norwich - Credit: PA

"All help gratefully received, but please don't just name hotels as every hotel I've called in Norwich is currently fully booked."

Rufus Hound attending the opening night of Made In Dagenham at the Adelphi theatre in central London

Comedian Rufus Hound is on the hunt for a hotel in Norwich - Credit: PA

You may also want to watch:

The funnyman was met with a wave of replies with people suggesting places for him to stay, replying to one person to say that "they're all fully booked".

It is not clear at this stage why Mr Hound was visiting the city.

