Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Former Londoners share their love of Norfolk landscape in new art exhibition

PUBLISHED: 10:37 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:40 12 November 2018

Capital Culture Gallery is holding an exhibition of photographs by James Sparshatt and paintings by Rachael Dalzell celebrating the beauty of the county. Picture: James Sparshatt

Capital Culture Gallery is holding an exhibition of photographs by James Sparshatt and paintings by Rachael Dalzell celebrating the beauty of the county. Picture: James Sparshatt

© James Sparshatt 2012

Artists and owners of a former London gallery are to share their love of the Norfolk landscape, which prompted their move from the Big Smoke to the county.

Photographer James Sparshatt and painter Rachael Dalzell moved from London to Coltishall to raise their family. Picture: James Sparshatt and Rachael DalzellPhotographer James Sparshatt and painter Rachael Dalzell moved from London to Coltishall to raise their family. Picture: James Sparshatt and Rachael Dalzell

Photographer James Sparshatt and painter Rachael Dalzell moved to Coltishall from London to raise their family and their current exhibition, Landscapes of Norfolk, at the Capital Culture Gallery is a homage to their new home.

Mr Sparshatt’s pictures include a beautiful image of hundreds of geese flying in the dawn light over the North Norfolk coast, while Ms Dalzell’s large-scale painting of boats at Morston captures the peace and quiet of a tranquil afternoon.

Capital Culture Gallery is holding an exhibition of photographs by James Sparshatt and paintings by Rachael Dalzell celebrating the beauty of the county. Picture: James SparshattCapital Culture Gallery is holding an exhibition of photographs by James Sparshatt and paintings by Rachael Dalzell celebrating the beauty of the county. Picture: James Sparshatt

Ms Dalzell said: “The landscape of Norfolk has always captivated me; vast skies, amazing light along with the beautiful Norman churches surrounded by an expanse of fields.”

The exhibition at the Church Street gallery opens on Saturday, November 17 until Saturday, December 8.

Capital Culture Gallery is holding an exhibition of photographs by James Sparshatt and paintings by Rachael Dalzell celebrating the beauty of the county. Picture: Rachael DalzellCapital Culture Gallery is holding an exhibition of photographs by James Sparshatt and paintings by Rachael Dalzell celebrating the beauty of the county. Picture: Rachael Dalzell

Capital Culture Gallery is holding an exhibition of photographs by James Sparshatt and paintings by Rachael Dalzell celebrating the beauty of the county. Picture: Rachael DalzellCapital Culture Gallery is holding an exhibition of photographs by James Sparshatt and paintings by Rachael Dalzell celebrating the beauty of the county. Picture: Rachael Dalzell

Capital Culture Gallery is holding an exhibition of photographs by James Sparshatt and paintings by Rachael Dalzell celebrating the beauty of the county. Picture: Rachael DalzellCapital Culture Gallery is holding an exhibition of photographs by James Sparshatt and paintings by Rachael Dalzell celebrating the beauty of the county. Picture: Rachael Dalzell

Capital Culture Gallery is holding an exhibition of photographs by James Sparshatt and paintings by Rachael Dalzell celebrating the beauty of the county. Picture: James SparshattCapital Culture Gallery is holding an exhibition of photographs by James Sparshatt and paintings by Rachael Dalzell celebrating the beauty of the county. Picture: James Sparshatt

Capital Culture Gallery is holding an exhibition of photographs by James Sparshatt and paintings by Rachael Dalzell celebrating the beauty of the county. Picture: James SparshattCapital Culture Gallery is holding an exhibition of photographs by James Sparshatt and paintings by Rachael Dalzell celebrating the beauty of the county. Picture: James Sparshatt

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Weird Norfolk: Norfolk’s own Diagon Alley hidden beneath Norwich

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Drivers to face diversions due to A11 roundabout closure

Fiveways Roundabout at Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

Updated Driver in hospital following crash

A van and a Honda Civic were involved in a crash on Colney Lane. Picture Google.

Video Emotional candlelit procession brings Remembrance Day commemorations to a close

Those in the procession of light, holding their candles at City Hall for the Vigil of Peace for Armistice Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Drugs, drink and children going missing - what inspectors found in Norfolk’s worst children’s homes

Eight out of 36 children's homes in Norfolk have one of the two lowest ratings from Ofsted. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide