max temp: 14°C

Driver in hospital following crash

PUBLISHED: 08:56 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:15 12 November 2018

A van and a Honda Civic were involved in a crash on Colney Lane. Picture Google.

One man is in hospital and a road remains closed following a collision involving two vehicles.

Police were called to a crash on Colney Lane, near Watton Road, around 6.10 am Monday morning after a van and a Honda Civic collided.

The van driver was taken to hospital after the vehicle ended up on its side and two other people suffered minor injuries.

The road remains closed with diversion signs in place.

Updates to follow.

Keep track of updates on our live traffic map.

