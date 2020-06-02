Search

Collision on A47

PUBLISHED: 08:09 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:10 02 June 2020

A collision has occured on the A47 on the westbound slip round towards Postwick. Picture: Google

A collision has occured on the A47 on the westbound slip round towards Postwick. Picture: Google

Emergency services are on the scene of a collision on the A47.

The crash has occurred on the slip road westbound on the A47 towards Postwick.

Emergency services are dealing with the incident.

More to follow.

