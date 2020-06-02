Collision on A47
PUBLISHED: 08:09 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:10 02 June 2020
Emergency services are on the scene of a collision on the A47.
The crash has occurred on the slip road westbound on the A47 towards Postwick.
Emergency services are dealing with the incident.
More to follow.
