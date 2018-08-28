Video

Five decades of hair - Norfolk hairdressers celebrate 40 years trading

Stylists in the Colin David Hair Studios, Poringland, are celebrating 40 years of trading. Picture: Colin David Hair Studios Archant

They’ve seen styles of all shapes and sizes and colours.

Now, a hairdresser’s in Poringland is celebrating 40 years in business by looking back at the fashions over the decades - and forward to the future.

Colin David Hair Studios, on The Street, owned by husband and wife Colin and Wendie Cork have been trading in Poringland since 1975.

To celebrate, the unisex hair studio will be giving 25pc of their takings from the week to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices and holding raffles, serving cakes and giving gifts.

Mr Cork, who began hair dressing at 18, said: “Locally we have the new hospice opening up behind us and it’s something we decided to do and raise money for alongside the celebrations.”

Seems just like yesterday. Colin David Cork reminiscing about his early days as a hairdresser. Picture: Neil Didsbury Seems just like yesterday. Colin David Cork reminiscing about his early days as a hairdresser. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Over the past few years, their daughter Harriette has become more involved in the family business by taking care of their social media.

Mr Cork said: “Harriette basically runs the place, she’s a different generation to us and knows how to bring the business forward with social media.”

Having been open through five decades, the owners have styled their way through dozens of trends both good and bad.

When asked about hairstyles he remembers, Mr Cork said: “There have been so many different styles over the years, I think it would be impossible to say my most and least favourite ones.

Mr Cork outside his Poringland hair salon. Picture: Neil Didsbury Mr Cork outside his Poringland hair salon. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“Being in Poringland we have never really kept to traditional fashion, but if anybody has wanted something new we’re happy to do it for them.”

Use our interactive Apester story to have a look at some of the hairstyles which we thought were great but looking back, makes us want to ‘curl up and dye’.

To find out more about Colin David Hair Studios visit: www.colindavidhairstudios.co.uk/

Colin's daughter Harriete has carried on the family tradition of cutting, colouring and styling hair. Picture: Neil Didsbury Colin's daughter Harriete has carried on the family tradition of cutting, colouring and styling hair. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Let’s look through some of the biggest hairstyles to hit the UK over the past five decades.

70s:

• The Feathered haircut gained popularity in the early 1970s. Many celebrities wore this style including Farrah Fawcett, Princess Diana, John Travolta and Rob Lowe.

• The ‘page boy’ haircut was most prominent in the 1970s and 80s. Joanna Lumley from The New Avengers wore her hair like this.

80s:

• The 1980’s saw huge, vol The perm involved the use of heat and/or chemicals to change the bonds of the persons hair uminous locks on both men and women. The do was inspired by musicians at the time, including Tina Turner.

• The perm involved the use of heat and/or chemicals to change the bonds of the persons hair. It would often be changed to curls or afros.

Colin David Cork when he first started hairdressing. Picture: Colin David Hair Studios Colin David Cork when he first started hairdressing. Picture: Colin David Hair Studios

90s:

• Britney did it. So did Jennifer Love Hewitt. Even Tyra Banks gave it a shot. Yes, we’re talking about crimped hair, which, to your dismay or delight, seems to be making a comeback from its 90s heyday.

• The debut of Jennifer Aniston‘s iconic look on the set of Friends back in 1995 launched a movement that quickly caught on in Hollywood. Two celebs to use this style were Tyra Banks and Meg Ryan.

00s:

• Chunky highlights went out of fashion in the early 2000s. Now lets leave them in the past where they belong.

• Sweeping bangs have recently been seen on celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Ciara, Reese Witherspoon and Kate Hudson.

It is a century since German hairdresser Karl Nessler unveiled the revolutionary new hairstyle he had created, but the perm has demonstrated its staying power. Photo: PA Images It is a century since German hairdresser Karl Nessler unveiled the revolutionary new hairstyle he had created, but the perm has demonstrated its staying power. Photo: PA Images

Now:

• Today, we have a much wider variety of choice when it comes to hair dye. Many people have now come to enjoy bright hair colours along with silvers.

• Ombre was and still is a huge trend for women today no matter if you have short or long hair.