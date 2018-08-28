Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Holidays are coming – but not to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:53 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:25 06 November 2018

The Coca Cola lorry drawing a crowd, eager to have their pictures taken next to the iconic seasonal vehicle. Photo: Steve Adams

The Coca Cola lorry drawing a crowd, eager to have their pictures taken next to the iconic seasonal vehicle. Photo: Steve Adams

Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

The Coca-Cola truck won’t be visiting Norwich this year.

The iconic festive Coca-Cola truck is due to make its rounds of UK cities, spreading the magic of Christmas with carbonated drinks.

This year however, much like 2017, it won’t be calling at Norwich.

The 2018 tour sets off from Glasgow on November 9 and will visit 24 locations nationwide, handing out a free can of coke in cities including Glasgow, Exeter, Cardiff and Newcastle.

Ipswich is also missing out this year after being visited in 2017. The nearest the truck will get is when it makes its stop in Peterborough on Tuesday and Wednesday December 4 and 5.

The Coca-Cola truck is in its eighth year of touring the UK. The last time it visited Norwich was in 2016, when it made a stop at The Forum on a much larger tour of 44 towns and cities.

Are you disappointed that Norwich hasn’t made the Coca-Cola Christmas tour again this year? Let us know in the comments.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Tributes to founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants

Tony Peruzzi . Picture: Peruzzi family

Norwich pub landlord describes how he was woken by screams at time of alleged sex assault

Police at the former Lidl supermarket on Aylsham Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Norfolk woman on week-long hunger strike in protest of Universal Credit

Alaya Shunyata is undertaking a fasting vigil in London to raise money for food banks. Picture: Alaya Shunyata

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide