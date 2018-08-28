Holidays are coming – but not to Norwich

The Coca Cola lorry drawing a crowd, eager to have their pictures taken next to the iconic seasonal vehicle. Photo: Steve Adams Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

The Coca-Cola truck won’t be visiting Norwich this year.

The iconic festive Coca-Cola truck is due to make its rounds of UK cities, spreading the magic of Christmas with carbonated drinks.

This year however, much like 2017, it won’t be calling at Norwich.

The 2018 tour sets off from Glasgow on November 9 and will visit 24 locations nationwide, handing out a free can of coke in cities including Glasgow, Exeter, Cardiff and Newcastle.

Ipswich is also missing out this year after being visited in 2017. The nearest the truck will get is when it makes its stop in Peterborough on Tuesday and Wednesday December 4 and 5.

The Coca-Cola truck is in its eighth year of touring the UK. The last time it visited Norwich was in 2016, when it made a stop at The Forum on a much larger tour of 44 towns and cities.

