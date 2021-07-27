Large estate could have its first food store by the autumn

Video

Published: 2:40 PM July 27, 2021 Updated: 2:52 PM July 27, 2021

Building work for the new Co-op food store on Queen's Hill estate in Costessey. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The first-ever food store on a large housing estate could be opening its doors this autumn.

Building work on the Co-op, off Fieldfare Way on Queen’s Hill, Costessey, is progressing well.

An artist's image of the Co-op store on Fieldfare Way on Queen's Hill estate in Costessey. - Credit: Gary Johns Architects

The £550,000 store is believed to be opening this September, according to Sharon Blundell, who lives on the 1,879 home estate and represents Costessey on Norfolk County Council.

It will be part of a bigger development made up of three other smaller shop/commercial units - one of which will be a pizza restaurant and the other a base for Think Property - and a car park for more than 30 vehicles, all near Queen's Hill Primary School.

Mrs Blundell said: "It is amazing living here and the community is brilliant but when the shop is open it would be nice to walk across the road to pick up some milk."

Building work started on Queen's Hill, near Longwater Retail Park, around 2006 and apart from around 20 homes to be built near the new Co-op, the development is finished.

Vice-chairman of Costessey Town Council, Gary Blundell, said: "The Co-op is something residents have wanted for a long while. While it will benefit a lot of residents, I'm still in two minds about whether it will be used enough. But there are a lot of residents who don't drive."

Gary Blundell, vice-chairman of Costessey Town Council. - Credit: Archant

The nearest supermarket for people living on the estate are Sainsbury's on Longwater Retail Park and there is an East of England Co-op Foodstore further away on Norwich Road, New Costessey.

Plans for an Aldi store on Longwater Business Park, opposite the Sainsbury's superstore, were also approved by South Norfolk Council this year but building work is yet to start.

Homes on the Queen's Hill development in Costessey which was started around 2006. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Emma Perrin, regional acquisition manager for Co-op, said: “We are delighted that an opportunity has arisen to serve the community, the Co-op exists to connect communities, make a difference and create value locally.

"We continue to innovate, expand and increase access to our products and services conveniently - a new store would run on 100pc renewable electricity, create new jobs, support our suppliers in the region and give back to local causes.

"It would aim to operate at the heart of local life.”







