Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Don’t forget the clocks go back this weekend

27 October, 2018 - 08:07
The clock on St Nicholas Chapel, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

The clock on St Nicholas Chapel, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

The good news is you get an extra hour in bed tomorrow.

Every year, the clocks go back in October when British Summer Time ends.

They go forward in March each year to give an extra hour’s daylight in the evenings.

But GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) begins at 2am on the last Sunday in October, when the clocks should be set back an hour.

That means an extra hour’s kip, but on the downside you’ll soon notice the nights start drawing in. This year’s date is Sunday, October 28.

Most smart devices such as phones, computers and televisions should now update themselves in order to show the correct time, but others like your car, oven and microwave will need to be adjusted manually.

Most Read

This weekend is the last time drivers will use a city centre road as £2.76m works begin

King Street in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

‘We are surrounded by dealers and addicts’ - is this Norwich’s most drug-ridden estate?

The words

Four people in hospital after attacks in Norwich

Emergency service vehicles down Geoffrey Watling Way (Image: submitted)

Oliver Bonas store opens in Norwich

Oliver Bonas in Chapelfield shopping centre is now open. Photo: Oliver Bonas

Source of mystery light illuminating the skies of Norwich found

The source of a mystery light in Norwich has been found. File photo of Norwich at night, Picture Tom Thurston.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide