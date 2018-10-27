Don’t forget the clocks go back this weekend

The clock on St Nicholas Chapel, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

The good news is you get an extra hour in bed tomorrow.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Every year, the clocks go back in October when British Summer Time ends.

They go forward in March each year to give an extra hour’s daylight in the evenings.

But GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) begins at 2am on the last Sunday in October, when the clocks should be set back an hour.

That means an extra hour’s kip, but on the downside you’ll soon notice the nights start drawing in. This year’s date is Sunday, October 28.

Most smart devices such as phones, computers and televisions should now update themselves in order to show the correct time, but others like your car, oven and microwave will need to be adjusted manually.