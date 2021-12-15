News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Norwich MP votes against vaccine passports and mandatory jabs

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:41 AM December 15, 2021
Labour's Clive Lewis. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis voted against vaccine passports and mandatory vaccination for NHS staff. - Credit: Archant

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis voted against vaccine passports and mandatory vaccination for NHS staff as all three Plan B measures were voted through parliament.

In a vote in the House of Commons on Tuesday evening over new measures to halt the spread of the Omicron Covid variant, mandatory vaccination for NHS workers passed by 385 votes to 100, Covid passports passed by 369 votes to 126, and mandatory face mask wearing passed by 441 votes to 41.

None of Norfolk's Conservative MPs rebelled against the government.

Taking to Twitter to explain his decision to vote against two of the measures, Mr Lewis said: "The latter is the thin edge of the wedge with this authoritarian government and the former goes against the evidence.

"NHS staff are not the problem, this government is."

Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Broadland councillor Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou is among those who are concerned about the new parking signs in The Square

'Anxiety and anger' as payment signs put up in free city car park

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
People out and about in Gentleman's Walk as face masks are to become compulsory on public transport

Data

First Omicron case confirmed in Norwich

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Jeff Taylor, centre, of the Bun Exchange, with Jimmy O'Neil and Michaela Standley.

Food and Drink

Burger company moves into Norwich pub leaving customers 'blown away'

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The new electric vehicle charging station, café and convenience store under construction on the Broa

Gallery

Take a look at Norfolk's first electric vehicle charging station

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon