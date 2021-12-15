Norwich MP votes against vaccine passports and mandatory jabs

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis voted against vaccine passports and mandatory vaccination for NHS staff as all three Plan B measures were voted through parliament.

In a vote in the House of Commons on Tuesday evening over new measures to halt the spread of the Omicron Covid variant, mandatory vaccination for NHS workers passed by 385 votes to 100, Covid passports passed by 369 votes to 126, and mandatory face mask wearing passed by 441 votes to 41.

None of Norfolk's Conservative MPs rebelled against the government.

Taking to Twitter to explain his decision to vote against two of the measures, Mr Lewis said: "The latter is the thin edge of the wedge with this authoritarian government and the former goes against the evidence.

"NHS staff are not the problem, this government is."