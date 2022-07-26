MP wants Norwich to host Eurovision 2023

Poll

It has been to Paris, Amsterdam and Copenhagen, but now Norwich South MP Clive Lewis says his city should host the next edition of the Eurovision Song Contest.

His suggestion comes after it was decided the event could not be hosted in Ukraine, which won this year's competition, due to the ongoing war with Russia.

Instead Eurovision bosses have picked the UK as the event's next host after the country's representative, Sam Ryder, finished second.

Cities have now been invited to apply to host the event with London, Sheffield and Manchester already confirming they will bid for the competition, but Mr Lewis says the Fine City should also throw its hat in to the ring due to the fact it is the UK's closest city to Ukraine.

Clive Lewis says Norwich should host Eurovision 2023 - Credit: Archant

In a light-hearted post on Twitter he said: "There can be no argument.

"Eurovision 2023 must be held in the Fine City of Norwich.

"As the country’s most easterly city and therefore closest to Ukraine - in whose name we’re hosting - this is the right and obvious choice."

It is thought that Norwich will not be able to fulfil the criteria for hosting Eurovision, with the European Broadcast Union (EBU) requesting the host city should be within easy reach of an international airport and have enough hotel accommodation for at least 2,000 delegates, journalists and spectators.

The EBU also requires host cities to have a 10,000 capacity indoor venue - with Twitter users quick to point out that this rules out the city.

Hosting the competition can also be expensive business with Azerbaijan reportedly spending £48m on hosting the event in 2012.

It's thought Norwich is unlikely to have a venue capable of hosting Eurovision in 2023 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Following the announcement that the UK would host Eurovision 2023, Oleh Psiuk of Ukraine's winners Kalush Orchestra expressed gratitude to the country for hosting the event "in support of our country".

The bidding process to decide which city will host will begin this week, with the BBC and the EBU to consider all official approaches before publishing the longlist later this summer.



