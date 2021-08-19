MP 'disappointed' to not be selected to speak in Commons Afghanistan debate

Published: 11:46 AM August 19, 2021

Norwich MP Clive Lewis has expressed his disappointment after not being selected to speak in the House of Commons debate on Afghanistan despite having served in the conflict.

Norwich South MP Mr Lewis served in Afghanistan in 2009 with the British Army, and called those he served with "good and decent men and women" who "paid physically and mentally for their efforts".

The MP said on Twitter that he felt disappointed he had not been called to talk in the government debate on Wednesday, August 18 and that he believed his perspective would have been '"useful".

I was disappointed to not be selected to speak in the debate on Afghanistan today. I served there in 2009. This doesn't makes me an expert on that country but it does - like others who’ve worked or served there - give a perspective I hoped would be useful in deliberations. — Clive Lewis MP (@labourlewis) August 18, 2021

Mr Lewis spoke of troops witnessing "first-hand the human toll", and in particular an Afghan boy and his father he met. The teenager had recently had his foot shot off by NATO forces and was seeking medical treatment.

The Labour MP said the boy is "etched into my memory," a "human face of the suffering of so many".

He said the war still has an effect on locals, and said Brown University in America estimates that a quarter of a million people died as a direct result of the last 20 years of the conflict.

Like the 15 year-old Afghan boy and his father I met seeking medical treatment, a bloodied stump where his foot should have been, accidentally shot-off by NATO forces. His is one story, but it is etched into my memory. A vivid, human face of the suffering of so many. — Clive Lewis MP (@labourlewis) August 18, 2021

Mr Lewis spoke of his hope, upon deployment, to help rebuild Afghanistan, however, the country remains one of the poorest in the world, with the second-highest level of food insecurity in the world.

He said 40pc of the population is without a job and 70pc lives below the poverty line.

He touched on his previous uncertainty of the legitimacy of the conflict, wanting to believe the UK was there for the right reasons.

We can wrap that harsh reality up however we wish. We can tell ourselves it was the right thing to do – like we told ourselves in Iraq, Syria, Libya, and countless other military interventions. — Clive Lewis MP (@labourlewis) August 18, 2021

Now, with "hundreds of thousands dead, a brutal Taliban regime and its ideology again in control, a broken country on the brink of starvation, and a refugee crisis", Mr Lewis says the UK failed the people of Afghanistan.

The MP said that the UK must face that we need to find other ways to solve issues, especially with the climate crisis worsening.

Mr Lewis is calling on the government to help those fleeing Afghanistan and seeking asylum by starting evacuations.