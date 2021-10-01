Launch of giant earth installation sees climate crisis pledges

Published: 4:00 PM October 1, 2021

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis under Gaia after the launch event at St Peter Mancroft - Credit: Contributed

Beneath an illuminated replica of Planet Earth, MP Clive Lewis called on the public's "anger and determination" to battle the climate crisis.

The Norwich South MP attended the launch event of the Gaia Earth art installation in St Peter Mancroft Church on Friday morning where the emergency declaration was made.

Revd Dr Fiona Haworth, associate priest at St Peter Mancroft, read out the declaration below the 3D earth floating installation suspended above the chancel.

This will be on view inside the church until the end of October.

Revd Dr Fiona Haworth who read out the public declaration of a climate emergency at the St Peter Mancroft Gaia launch - Credit: Contributed

The declaration described climate change as the "greatest threat to our wellbeing locally and nationally" as well as the "defining issue of our time".

She added: "Climate change is already driving conflict, poverty and migration.

"We have seen over the summer the devastating impact of extreme weather events in flooding and wildfires around the globe."

The church has pledged to engage with governments and corporations to encourage them to take necessary action and to call on others to tell the truth about climate emergency.

Gaia at night in St Peter Mancroft - Credit: Contributed

Mr Lewis and the Lord Mayor Dr Kevin Maguire were both present for the event and made statements in the shadow of Luke Jerram's enormous 6m in diameter globe.

“Gaia enables us to see the scale of the huge challenge but also the beauty of what’s at stake," Mr Lewis said.

“There is so much to be done, and we need public support, anger and determination to encourage MPs and businesses to move faster. Climate migration is already taking place.”

Mr Lewis said he was pleased to see the Hay Hill church take a stand on the climate emergency.

And the Lord Mayor said the art installation helped him to “see himself in proportion to the rest of the world”.

The Gaia art installation which will be inside St Peter Mancroft Church until October 31 - Credit: Paul Hurst

He ended his speech by saying everyone "must each take personal action" on climate change.

The Gaia model has already been displayed in the UK and around the world, including Liverpool Cathedral, Salisbury Cathedral, the Natural History Museum, Hong Kong and Taipei.

More information on the Gaia events taking place throughout October can be found at www.stpetermancroft.org.uk/Gaia.