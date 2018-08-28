Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Video

Climate change campaigners in sit-in protest at NDR event in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 12:59 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:22 04 December 2018

Climate change campaigners protest at NDR event at The Forum in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Climate change campaigners protest at NDR event at The Forum in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Archant

Campaigners protesting about inaction over climate change are staging a sit-in protest in The Forum.

Following in the footsteps of the Climate Extinction protests in London, campaigners are taking what they describe as non-violent direct action at a Norfolk County Council consultation event over the Western Link.

The Forum is private property and campaigners say they are prepared to be arrested.

Rupert Read, former Green City councillor and a University of East Anglia philosopher, said the protest was about climate change, but also about the Western Link.

Former Norwich North Labour MP Ian Gibson is among those taking part in the protest.

Climate change protesters at a Western Link event at The Forum in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.Climate change protesters at a Western Link event at The Forum in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

He said: “You must keep it going this campaign, because climate change is not going to stop.”

He said they must not let the Wensum Valley “be destroyed by some cultures”.

Norfolk County Council is consulting over the options for the road, which would connect the Norwich Northern Distributor Road to the A47 to the west of the city.

The road, known as the Broadland Northway, currently ends at the A1067 Fakenham Road.

But critics say some of the options, which include viaducts, would ruin the Wensum Valley and encourage more reliance on cars.

The Norwich event is one of a string of drop-in events which have been taking place.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich man charged after banana skin thrown at striker during Arsenal v Tottenham match

Four men have been charged - including a Norwich man - after a banana skin was thrown at Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during a Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Norwich restaurant selling off cheap meals via food waste app

If these products aren't sold they become available to

Norwich man jailed after admitting killing ‘fun-loving’ father-to-be in crash

Ricardas Taraska. PIC: Supplied by Cambridge Constabulary.

Video Norwich YouTuber in Twitter spat with Ellie Goulding after calling X Factor performance ‘dreadful’

Ellie Goulding attending the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2018, held at Grosvenor House Hotel, London. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Mum-of-two’s remote-controlled cars project to take toddlers around Castle Mall

Koa, Mrs Kidd's son in one of the cars. Picture: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide